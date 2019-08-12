Pebble Beach Concours: What to expect at the world's premier car show

"It's kind of like a music festival ... Most of us like a lot of different genres of music so why wouldn't we like different kinds of cars," said Sandra Button, the chairman of the Concours.

Described as the Coachella for wealthy car collectors, automakers and collectors flock to the Pacific to see and showcase everything from classic Bentleys to the newest models from Ferrari and Bugatti. The cars are displayed on the same golf links where the U.S. Open was played just six weeks earlier.

The Pebble Beach Concours kicks off Tuesday in Monterey, California, marking the start of the auto industry's most prestigious annual event.

A 1928 Mercedes-Benz S-Type 26/180 Sports Tourer, estimated to fetch $5 million to $6 million, on display at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, Calif on Aug, 16, 2017.

This year marks the centennial anniversaries for British luxury car maker Bentley and automotive design house Zagato. The Pebble Beach golf resort and company that runs the auto show also turn 100 years old this year. To celebrate, Bentley is showcasing more than 50 classic Bentleys, including three of the worlds four remaining Bentley Blowers, at this year's Concours.

The six-day event features auctions and car shows almost every day, culminating Sunday with the classic car competition, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The world's most expensive car, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, was sold by Sotheby's at Pebble Beach last year for $48.4 million. A 1994 McLaren F1, among other collectible super cars, is on the auction block this year and expected to fetch more than $20 million.

Not just any classic car makes it to Pebble Beach. Organizers review 1,200 potential entries for its classic car competition before whittling that number down to about 200 of the world's best-preserved classic cars.

Those cars go on to compete in various classes, like this year's Lamborghini Miura class. Cars that win their class are then eligible to compete Sunday for the competition's best in show.

Classes for judging often come from recommendations from enthusiasts and collectors looking to bring certain cars together for the first time.

"A lot of time of special classes happen because an enthusiast comes to us and says 'I know there are four of these cars in restoration we should get them all together and build a class around it,'" said Button.

Many of those cars move from the judges podium to the auctioneers. Last year, auction house Gooding & Co. sold 184 cars for $116.5 million.