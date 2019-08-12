China fixes yuan midpoint at 7.0211 on Monday — weaker than 7 for three consecutive sessions

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than Friday's session, but stronger than what market watchers predicted.

This is the third consecutive session where the central bank set the midpoint at a level weaker than the psychologically important 7-yuan-per-dollar level.

Analysts were expecting the PBOC to set the midpoint at 7.0331 per dollar, according to Reuters estimates.

Investors have been monitoring the dollar/yuan exchange rate closely following an escalation in trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The yuan depreciated past 7 per dollar on Monday last week for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2008, which prompted the U.S. Treasury Department to designate China as a currency manipulator. A weaker currency makes a country's exports cheaper and the Trump administration has consistently complained that a cheaper yuan will give China a trade advantage.

The PBOC allows the local currency to fluctuate against the greenback within a narrow band of 2% from each day's midpoint. This is known as the onshore yuan, whereas the less restrictive exchange rate used outside mainland China is known as the offshore yuan.

Onshore yuan traded at 7.0615 per dollar while the offshore yuan was at 7.0935 Monday morning at 9:37 a.m. HK/SIN.