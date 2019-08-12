Retired Adm. James Stavridis: Hong Kong protests could reduce China's ability to execute a trade deal soon

Skip Navigation
Dow drops 390 points and slips back below 26,000 as bond yields...

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.

Bond market close to sending biggest recession signal yet

The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.

Uber falls to all-time low as investors grow more skeptical

Shares of Uber continued to sink on Monday, posting its lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.

A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day

Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, the sources said.

Wall Street sees even more Fed rate cuts ahead

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Yum Brands' CEO Greg Creed to retire, to be replaced by COO David...

Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands on Monday said David Gibbs has been tapped as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gibbs will be succeeding Greg Creed, who has been with Yum for...

Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.

L Brands CEO Wexner gives feds documents showing alleged Epstein...

Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.

Don't buy an iPhone right now — Apple's new iPhones are coming...

Apple always releases new phones in September, and its old models drop in price.

Investors, 'starved for returns,' flood private markets

Many global investors are turning toward Silicon Valley instead of Wall Street in search of returns.

Ex-taxi commissioner predicts more cities will adopt NYC's Uber...

Meera Joshi, former head of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, told CNBC on Monday that she predicts more cities are going to adopt TLC's rules on ride-hailing...

Markets

Retired Adm. James Stavridis: Hong Kong protests could reduce China's ability to execute a trade deal soon

Jasmine Kim@jasminejhkim
Key Points
  • The demonstrations in Hong Kong could reduce China's ability to execute a trade deal with the U.S.
  • Monday afternoon, Hong Kong International Airport canceled all departures for the remainder of the day due to protests.
  • Stavridis said that after Labor Day, "if these protests continue, it [will] come to a significant inflection point."
We will get a trade deal in the long-term, says former NATO commander
Power Lunch

The protests in Hong Kong could reduce China's ability to execute a trade deal with the U.S. anytime soon, Retired Adm. James Stavridis told CNBC's "Power Lunch " on Monday.

"I think there are a couple of red lines that haven't been crossed yet [in Hong Kong]," said Stavridis, now an advisor at The Carlyle Group, focusing on geopolitical and national security issues.

One red line would be shifting the focus of the demonstrations from responding to the extradition bill to demanding more autonomy. According to Stavridis, crossing this line would signal a "philosophical turn" in the protest. The second red line would be the protest turning physically violent against the Hong Kong government.

If there is a crossing of any of the red lines in the near future, Stavridis said, "it would reduce the ability to execute [a] trade deal [between U.S. and China]."

"Long term, we're going to get a trade deal. The imperatives for both [Chinese President] Xi and [President] Trump to do so are actually quite strong, " he told CNBC.

However, the intensifying demonstrations in Hong Kong would "bring a lot of political baggage" that will "cause pressure on the [Trump] administration not to deal with the Chinese after a really brutal crackdown," according to Stavridis.

"China knows that. All of that factors into it. It's not helpful," he added.

Monday afternoon Hong Kong International Airport canceled all departures for the remainder of the day due to protests. About 5,000 demonstrators had been at the airport all weekend and police arrested more than 600.

Pro-democracy activists are demanding the resignation of Hong Kong's current chief executive, Carrie Lam.

The increasingly violent protests started in June as a movement against a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China. Even though Lam said the "bill is dead" in July, she has declined to formally withdraw the legislation.

Stavridis said, that after Labor Day "if these protests continue, it [will] come to a significant inflection point."