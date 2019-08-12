GOP Sen. Rick Scott: Americans should get tax cuts in return for tariffs paid on Chinese goods

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 200 points at the open as US-China trade, Hong Kong...

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

US Marketsread more

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Asia Newsread more

BlackRock now has the biggest slice of Sports Illustrated owner...

BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.

Investingread more

Bank of America raises chance of a recession to 1-in-3 in the...

Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.

US Marketsread more

Three charts suggest stock sell-off could get worse

Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.

Trading Nationread more

CBS shareholders reportedly to get slight premium from a Viacom...

CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.

Mediaread more

Goldman has a new strategy for beating the market during the...

Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.

Investingread more

Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecast as trade war triggers...

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.

Investingread more

China fixes yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the third consecutive...

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.

China Economyread more

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: China tariff money should be returned as tax...

"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.

Politicsread more

Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to its menu, making a rare change

Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.

Restaurantsread more

Nike is entering the subscription business with a kids' sneaker...

Parents enrolled in the Nike Adventure Club can order shoes for their kids ages 2 to 10 either on a quarterly, bimonthly or monthly basis, paying monthly fees of $20, $30 or...

Retailread more
Politics

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: Americans should get tax cuts in return for tariffs paid on Chinese goods

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • The U.S. government should return money collected from China tariffs to Americans as tax relief, says Sen. Rick Scott.
  • "Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.
  • "We have to help American companies," Scott also argues. "Stop acting like they are a partner," referring to the Chinese government.
VIDEO7:1507:15
Senator Rick Scott: China is like a business partner that embezzles
Squawk Box

Republican Sen. Rick Scott told CNBC on Monday the U.S. government should return money collected from China tariffs to Americans as tax relief.

"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida senator said in a "Squawk Box " interview, acknowledging there's been some "short-term pain."

"We have to help American farmers open up more markets around the world," said Scott, who did not elaborate on what such relief might look like.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which collects taxes on imports, showed the U.S. had assessed $23.7 billion in tariffs from early 2018 through May 1. According to a Reuters report, total tariff revenue rose 73% in the first half of 2019 from a year earlier.

The trade dispute between the world's two largest economies has been escalating in recent months, with investors fearing that it could slow global and U.S. economic growth. In fact, Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter U.S. growth forecast by 0.2% to 1.8%, with the cumulative drag on gross domestic product of 0.6%.

President Donald Trump, earlier this month announced an impeding 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese goods that had not been previously taxed. Back In May, Trump hiked tariffs to 25% from 10% on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

"We have to help American companies ... and get more American jobs and stop helping China," Scott said. "Stop acting like they are a partner," adding he doesn't see how a trade deal can be reached.

"I'm not sure what else we can do, other than stand up for American interests and American values," he wondered. "I'm not sure what the president can do otherwise than the tariffs he is doing."