Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BlackRock, Cloudera, Tyson Foods & more

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.US Marketsread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.Asia Newsread more
BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.Investingread more
Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.US Marketsread more
Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.Trading Nationread more
CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.Mediaread more
Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.Investingread more
Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.China Economyread more
"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.Politicsread more
Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.Restaurantsread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
BlackRock – BlackRock bought a majority stake in Authentic Brands, the owner of well-known brands like Sports Illustrated, Nine West, and Aeropostale. The asset management firm did not disclose financial details, but The Wall Street Journal reports the stake is worth about $875 million and values the company at more than $4 billion.
Cloudera – The cloud data company announced a voting and standstill agreement with investor Carl Icahn, who disclosed an 18% stake in Cloudera earlier this month. Two Icahn employees have been appointed to the board of directors, with Icahn agreeing not to seek further board representation and limiting his ownership stake to no more than 20 percent.
Capri Holdings - Versace, a unit of the Michael Kors owner, issued an apology following widespread criticism in China of one of its t-shirts. The shirt identified Hong Kong and Macau, which are Chinese territories, as countries.
Tyson Foods – Tyson said about 3,800 workers at a Kansas meat processing plant will be out of work following a Friday night fire that caused significant damage. The company added that it will provide the workers with some guaranteed pay. It is not known how long the plant will be closed.
Novartis – The Swiss drugmaker is expecting faster approvals in China for its new drugs and plans to submit 50 new drug applications in China by 2023, according to a report in the Financial Times.
Anheuser-Busch InBev – The beer brewer is rolling out a new alcoholic seltzer aimed at college-age drinkers of its Natural Light beer brand.
ABB – ABB's shares are jumping after the Swiss engineering company named Bjorn Rosengren as its new chief executive officer, effective in March. ABB's previous CEO left in April and the company is been overhauling in the process of overhauling its operations.
Humana – Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the health insurer to "overweight" from "neutral," noting strong second quarter results, growth in Humana's Medicare Advantage business, and effective cost management.
Occidental Petroleum – Evercore rates the energy producer "in-line" in resumed coverage, compared to its most recent rating of "outperform." The firm said the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum makes Occidental larger, but significantly less valuable.
Rite Aid – The drug store chain appointed Heyward Donigan as its new chief executive officer. He replaces John Standley, who announced in March that he would depart when a successor was found.