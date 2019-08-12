Three options strategies for the week: August 12, 2019

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.US Marketsread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.Asia Newsread more
BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.Investingread more
Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.US Marketsread more
Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.Trading Nationread more
CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.Mediaread more
Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.Investingread more
Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.China Economyread more
"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.Politicsread more
Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.Restaurantsread more
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Michael Khouw and Carter Worth illustrated buying a put spread in Walmart.
Dan Nathan broke down a call calendar in Cisco.
Khouw also looked at buying a put spread in the S&P 500 ETF.
Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is Long CSCO Aug/Sept call calendar. EA Sept call calendar. DIS Sept call calendar. XHB Sept put spread. EEM Oct put spread. Mike Khouw is long HAL.