Three options strategies for the week: August 12, 2019

Dow drops 200 points at the open as US-China trade, Hong Kong...

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

BlackRock now has the biggest slice of Sports Illustrated owner...

BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.

Bank of America raises chance of a recession to 1-in-3 in the...

Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.

Three charts suggest stock sell-off could get worse

Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.

CBS shareholders reportedly to get slight premium from a Viacom...

CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.

Goldman has a new strategy for beating the market during the...

Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.

Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecast as trade war triggers...

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.

China fixes yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the third consecutive...

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: China tariff money should be returned as tax...

"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.

Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to its menu, making a rare change

Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.

Nike is entering the subscription business with a kids' sneaker...

Parents enrolled in the Nike Adventure Club can order shoes for their kids ages 2 to 10 either on a quarterly, bimonthly or monthly basis, paying monthly fees of $20, $30 or...

Three options strategies for the week: August 12, 2019

Tyler Bailey
The Final Call: WMT & CSCO
Options Action

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Michael Khouw and Carter Worth illustrated buying a put spread in Walmart.

Dan Nathan broke down a call calendar in Cisco.

Khouw also looked at buying a put spread in the S&P 500 ETF

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is Long CSCO Aug/Sept call calendar. EA Sept call calendar. DIS Sept call calendar. XHB Sept put spread. EEM Oct put spread. Mike Khouw is long HAL.