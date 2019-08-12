10-year Treasury yield falls below 1.7% amid trade, global growth worries

Skip Navigation
Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecast as trade war triggers...

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.

Investingread more

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

Anti-government protesters had been peacefully demonstrating at the airport for a fourth day.

Asia Newsread more

China fixes yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the third consecutive...

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.

China Economyread more

Major Asia Pacific markets higher; trade war concerns dampen...

Major markets in Asia Pacific traded higher on Monday, following a volatile last week for global markets as growing trade war fears dented investor sentiment. Markets in...

Asia Marketsread more

Amazon doesn't have many friends left — except for Wall Street

From industry stalwarts to high-profile politicians, seemingly everyone's turning their backs onAmazon these days, with one notable exception: Wall Street. "None of this...

Technologyread more

Cathay Pacific suspends pilot for involvement in Hong Kong...

Cathay Pacific shares fell more than 4% on Monday. It came days after the carrier announced it had suspended a pilot for his involvement in Hong Kong's anti-government...

Airlinesread more

Huawei launches the first product with its own operating system —...

Huawei on Saturday launched a smart TV that would become the first device to be powered by its own operating system, the HarmonyOS.

Technologyread more

Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12% on lower oil...

Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.

Earningsread more

How the streaming wars between Disney, Netflix and everybody else...

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....

Technologyread more

'Trump is ruining our markets': Struggling farmers lose a huge...

China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...

Politicsread more

South Korea to drop Japan as a preferential trade partner

South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic...

Asia Economyread more

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy results expected as FBI and DOJ...

Epstein was found dead Saturday morning after he hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Politicsread more
Bonds

10-year Treasury yield falls below 1.7% amid trade, global growth worries

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • At around 05:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6864%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2043%.
  • Market focus is largely attuned to simmering trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
  • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills.

U.S. government debt yields were sharply lower Monday morning, amid trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and concerns of slowing global economic growth.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

At around 05:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6864%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2043%.

Market focus is largely attuned to simmering trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he was not ready to make a deal with China and called into question the next round of trade talks. It comes after the U.S. president said he would impose a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on September 1. China responded by halting its purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

Last week, the U.S. accused China of being a currency manipulator after Beijing allowed the yuan to dip below the 7-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade.

On Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its daily midpoint for yuan trading — which determines the limits for its onshore movement — at 7.0211 per dollar. That was weaker than Friday's session, but stronger than market expectations.

On the data front, the Federal Budget for July is expected to be published at around 2:00 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills.