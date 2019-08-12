10-year Treasury yield falls below 1.7% amid trade, global growth worries

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
Anti-government protesters had been peacefully demonstrating at the airport for a fourth day.
The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.
Major markets in Asia Pacific traded higher on Monday, following a volatile last week for global markets as growing trade war fears dented investor sentiment.
From industry stalwarts to high-profile politicians, seemingly everyone's turning their backs on Amazon these days, with one notable exception: Wall Street. "None of this...
Cathay Pacific shares fell more than 4% on Monday. It came days after the carrier announced it had suspended a pilot for his involvement in Hong Kong's anti-government...
Huawei on Saturday launched a smart TV that would become the first device to be powered by its own operating system, the HarmonyOS.
Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....
China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...
South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic...
U.S. government debt yields were sharply lower Monday morning, amid trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and concerns of slowing global economic growth.
At around 05:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6864%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2043%.
Market focus is largely attuned to simmering trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
On Friday, President Donald Trump said he was not ready to make a deal with China and called into question the next round of trade talks. It comes after the U.S. president said he would impose a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on September 1. China responded by halting its purchases of U.S. agricultural products.
Last week, the U.S. accused China of being a currency manipulator after Beijing allowed the yuan to dip below the 7-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade.
On Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its daily midpoint for yuan trading — which determines the limits for its onshore movement — at 7.0211 per dollar. That was weaker than Friday's session, but stronger than market expectations.
On the data front, the Federal Budget for July is expected to be published at around 2:00 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills.