Amazon's Prime Day promotion pumped up July's total retail sales, BofA says

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...The Fedread more
The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.Technologyread more
CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to a merger, but the combined company still wants to get bigger. There might be several options for Shari Redstone, including Discovery,...Technologyread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.Bondsread more
The Canadian pot company missed earnings expectations and beat revenue expectations.Health and Scienceread more
Adaptive Biotechnologies shares fell by more than 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the biotech company posted a wider-than-expected loss in its first earnings report...Health and Scienceread more
"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.Traderead more
Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was being held on child sex trafficking charges at the time of his controversial death.Politicsread more
Stocks surged after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs until December 15 on some items.US Marketsread more
Alan Greenspan said nothing is stopping the U.S. from getting sucked into the global trend of negative yielding debt, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.The Fedread more
In a world full of negative yielding debt, hard assets like gold could become even more attractive.Market Insiderread more
Amazon's Prime Day and promotions by other retailers appear to have given a meaningful pop to July retail sales, which could be stronger than economists' forecasts, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists.
Michelle Meyer, BofA's head of U.S. economics, said she expects retail sales excluding autos to have risen by 0.6% and about half of that would have been from Prime Day and other promotions by Amazon competitors. Wall Street's consensus forecast is for a 0.3% gain in July on headline retail sales and 0.4%, excluding autos, according to Refinitiv. Meyer expects headline retail sales to rise by 0.4%.
"We're above consensus. We think it's a strong month," said Meyer. "It wasn't just Amazon. A number of retailers had these summer Black Friday deals."
BofA economists also analyzed Bank of America credit card data, which they say shows spending rose by 0.8%, according to credit and debit card data. The gain was due in part to Amazon's Prime Day promotions but also the historic heatwave in much of the country.
Meyer said the five-year-old Prime Day has seen a shift to higher spending each year but this year it was large. Last year, Prime Day spending was more modest, and it was negligible in 2016 and 2017.
"This is a very strong period for consumer spending which started in March. Part of the reason it was so strong was the beginning of the year was so weak," Meyer said in a telephone interview.
The BofA economists said more than half the U.S. was impacted by hot weather in July.
"We find that spending was higher in the impacted states, particularly in groceries, utilities and gasoline. Indeed, once the heat wave started on July 13th, the growth rate in spending in the impacted states diverged, " the economists said in a note.