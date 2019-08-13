Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Salesforce, PayPal & more

Argus downgraded the stock mainly to due to the ongoing issues surrounding the 737 MAX.

"The continued grounding of the 737 MAX is causing serious operational disruption and rising costs for Southwest at a time of solid flight demand. As such, we are lowering our 2019 EPS estimate to $4.40 from $5.00 and our 2020 estimate to $5.30 from $5.80. On valuation, LUV shares are trading at 11.4-times our revised 2019 EPS estimate, toward the low end of the five year historical range of 9-26. We believe that this valuation adequately reflects prospects for higher costs and weaker earnings in the near term. "