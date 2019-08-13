Cramer breaks down the biggest winning stocks from Trump's tariff delay

Apple is the biggest beneficiary of President Donald Trump's tariff delay, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

The tech giant's iPhones and laptops are assembled in the country and would have been subject to a 10% tariff to be shipped to America, a cost that could have been passed on to consumers.

Trump on Tuesday decided to scale back how far a fresh round of levies would stretch on goods coming from China.

"This a home-run day for Apple, huge wins," the "Mad Money" host said. "Apple has been a total flashpoint within the White House because they're caught between both countries. ... Plus, they've built a whole ecosystem of job creation in the software space in both countries."

Cramer said investors must understand what companies truly benefit from the tariff delay and find opportunities to buy shares on a pull back. Trump threatened to put another 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of untaxed Chinese imports on Sept. 1. He signaled that he would hold off on new levies on some imports until Dec. 15.

Many Apple suppliers also catch a break as part of Trump's action, Cramer said. He pointed out Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments and Micron Technology, who have saw their stocks falter as tensions escalated, as winners. Shares of Skyworks and Texas Instruments rallied as much as 2.83% Tuesday, while Micron Technology jumped nearly 5%.

The host also said the tariff stay benefits his so-called WATCH group, which includes large retailers of Walmart, Amazon, Target, Costco and Home Depot who sell a large amount of Chinese products.

"Without the stay of execution, these companies might have had a tough holiday season," Cramer said. "At the very least, their margins would've been crimped by the tariffs."

Other stocks that Cramer recognized among the winners are Best Buy and Hasbro, which has been laboring to move its toy-making operations out of China.

"As for the trade war, the hawks point out that this is merely a delay. The doves say this is a genuine thaw," Cramer said. "Me? I think the truth is somewhere in between."