Cramer's lightning round: Own Lockheed Martin. It's going to go up

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The $1 trillion US budget deficit is a big reason the Fed may...

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...

The Fedread more

CBS and Viacom reach merger deal, ending years of discussions

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.

Technologyread more

CBS and Viacom have finally agreed to merge — here's what they...

CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to a merger, but the combined company still wants to get bigger. There might be several options for Shari Redstone, including Discovery,...

Technologyread more

Main yield curve nearly inverts

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.

Bondsread more

Canadian pot company Tilray's stock slips following...

The Canadian pot company missed earnings expectations and beat revenue expectations.

Health and Scienceread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: RealReal, Tilray,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Trump delayed tariffs to avoid recession in 2020, says US Chamber...

The CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told CNBC on Tuesday that Trump delayed tariffs in part to avoid a recession during the upcoming 2020 election.

Politicsread more

The 'fear gauge' shows the market could be in line for another...

"The averages haven't really digested these latest gains, and like we saw last week, big moves higher can result in some serious stock market reflux," he says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Why activist investor Carl Icahn is taking a big stake in...

Activist investor Carl Icahn's latest target is a struggling company specializing in software for processing big data.

Technologyread more

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock tumbles after first earnings...

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares fell in after-hours trading Tuesday after the biotech company posted a wider-than-expected loss in its first earnings report since going...

Health and Scienceread more

Trump just blinked in China trade war, Jim Chanos says

"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.

Traderead more

Warden of jail where Epstein killed himself reassigned, 2 guards...

Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was being held on child sex trafficking charges at the time of his controversial death.

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Own Lockheed Martin. It's going to go up

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Alibaba Group: "I'm not against owning this stock 'cause it's the only Chinese stock I'm recommending. I think business is quite good … I think you'll be O.K."

Automatic Data Processing: "My short and long term is listen and listen good. [CEO] Carlos Rodriguez is doing a terrific job. The stock has been a complete horse. I think you're right to be in it short, medium and long term."

Sanderson Farms: "I don't like the chicken business. If I had to be in one of these commodity players I'd rather go with Tyson."

DuPont de Nemours: "I think you always have to be owning your mistakes. I believed in the breakup of Dow Dupont. It did not come through the way I'd like. It didn't hurt me, but it didn't make any money for my trust. And I do think that DuPont's a buy here because it's got some breaking up to do."

Lockheed Martin: "I'm going to say own it, own it. Lockheed Martin goes higher."

Nucor Steel: "If you want to own a steel company, the only one to own is Nucor."

Qualcomm: "Qualcomm's O.K. I prefer you to own a lot of the other semis, including Skyworks here. I like Skyworks more frankly. Less controversy. "

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO5:0105:01
Cramer's lightning round: Own Lockheed Martin. It's going to go up
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of DuPont de Nemours.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com