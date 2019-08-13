Cramer's lightning round: Own Lockheed Martin. It's going to go up

Alibaba Group: "I'm not against owning this stock 'cause it's the only Chinese stock I'm recommending. I think business is quite good … I think you'll be O.K."

Automatic Data Processing: "My short and long term is listen and listen good. [CEO] Carlos Rodriguez is doing a terrific job. The stock has been a complete horse. I think you're right to be in it short, medium and long term."

Sanderson Farms: "I don't like the chicken business. If I had to be in one of these commodity players I'd rather go with Tyson."

DuPont de Nemours: "I think you always have to be owning your mistakes. I believed in the breakup of Dow Dupont. It did not come through the way I'd like. It didn't hurt me, but it didn't make any money for my trust. And I do think that DuPont's a buy here because it's got some breaking up to do."

Lockheed Martin: "I'm going to say own it, own it. Lockheed Martin goes higher."

Nucor Steel: "If you want to own a steel company, the only one to own is Nucor."

Qualcomm: "Qualcomm's O.K. I prefer you to own a lot of the other semis, including Skyworks here. I like Skyworks more frankly. Less controversy. "