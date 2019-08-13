Cramer's lightning round: Own Lockheed Martin. It's going to go up

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...The Fedread more
The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.Technologyread more
CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to a merger, but the combined company still wants to get bigger. There might be several options for Shari Redstone, including Discovery,...Technologyread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.Bondsread more
The Canadian pot company missed earnings expectations and beat revenue expectations.Health and Scienceread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.Market Insiderread more
The CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told CNBC on Tuesday that Trump delayed tariffs in part to avoid a recession during the upcoming 2020 election.Politicsread more
"The averages haven't really digested these latest gains, and like we saw last week, big moves higher can result in some serious stock market reflux," he says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Activist investor Carl Icahn's latest target is a struggling company specializing in software for processing big data.Technologyread more
Adaptive Biotechnologies shares fell in after-hours trading Tuesday after the biotech company posted a wider-than-expected loss in its first earnings report since going...Health and Scienceread more
"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.Traderead more
Alibaba Group: "I'm not against owning this stock 'cause it's the only Chinese stock I'm recommending. I think business is quite good … I think you'll be O.K."
Automatic Data Processing: "My short and long term is listen and listen good. [CEO] Carlos Rodriguez is doing a terrific job. The stock has been a complete horse. I think you're right to be in it short, medium and long term."
Sanderson Farms: "I don't like the chicken business. If I had to be in one of these commodity players I'd rather go with Tyson."
DuPont de Nemours: "I think you always have to be owning your mistakes. I believed in the breakup of Dow Dupont. It did not come through the way I'd like. It didn't hurt me, but it didn't make any money for my trust. And I do think that DuPont's a buy here because it's got some breaking up to do."
Lockheed Martin: "I'm going to say own it, own it. Lockheed Martin goes higher."
Nucor Steel: "If you want to own a steel company, the only one to own is Nucor."
Qualcomm: "Qualcomm's O.K. I prefer you to own a lot of the other semis, including Skyworks here. I like Skyworks more frankly. Less controversy. "
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of DuPont de Nemours.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com