FBI seized computers in raid at Jeffrey Epstein's Virgin Island home

FBI agents seized computers from wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein's home in the Virgin Islands during a raid Monday of the private island owned by the late accused sex trafficker, according to drone footage. The footage reviewed by NBC News shows that at least two computer desktops and an Apple computer were packaged and marked to be taken away from Little St. James island as part of the FBI probe. On Monday, around the time the raid at that 70-acre island began, Attorney General William Barr vowed in a speech that the investigation into Epstein's alleged conduct would continue. "Any co-conspirators should not rest easy," Barr said. "The victims deserve justice and they will get it."

Source: Salty Dog Day Sails FBI agents raid the Caribbean home of Jeffrey Epstein on his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Aug. 13th, 2019.

The raid came two days after Epstein, 66, died as a result of a suspected suicide. He was found unresponsive Saturday morning in his cell in a federal jail in Manhattan, where he was being held without bond on child sex trafficking charges. Authorities are now investigating that death, which came two weeks after Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was found semi-conscious in his cell in a possible suicide bid. Epstein was taken off of suicide watch at the Metropolitan Correctional Center less than a week after that incident.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA in 2004. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Rick Friedman | Corbis News | Getty Images

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office and the FBI also is continuing to investigate people who are suspected of having conspired to provide him with dozens of young women to be sexually abused from 2002 through 2005 at his residences on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida. No one other than Epstein had been criminally charged in his case at the time of his death. However, the indictment against him says he conspired with other people in trafficking underage girls to be sexually victimized during visits to his home, which he claimed were for "massages." The indictment said that "in order to maintain and increase his supply of victims, Epstein also paid certain of his victimes to recruit additional girls to be similarly abused. " That charging document also said that "in creating and maintaining this network of minor victims in multiple states to sexually abuse and exploit," Epstein "worked and conspired with others, including employees and associates who facilitated his conduct." Monday's raid on Epstein's island included officials from the New York Police Department, who are members of the FBI New York Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Drone footage of FBI and NYPD officers raiding the Caribbean home of Jeffrey Epstein in the U.S. Virgin Island on Aug. 13th, 2019. Source: Rusty Shackleford | Youtube