Dow drops 390 points and slips back below 26,000 as bond yields...

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.

China fixes its yuan midpoint at 7.0326 per dollar

Analysts were predicting the midpoint to be set at 7.0421 per dollar after the yuan last traded at 7.0578 in Monday's session, according to Reuters estimates.

California police and suspect injured in Riverside gun battle

Two California Highway Patrol officers and a gunman were injured on Monday when a gun battle broke out in Riverside, California, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Hong Kong's airport says it will implement flight rescheduling on...

Hong Kong's airport said on Tuesday it will implement flight rescheduling, with flight movements expected to be affected, after China said protests that halted flights showed...

Asia stocks slip as Hong Kong continues to grapple with crisis

Stocks in Asia traded lower on Tuesday morning as Hong Kong's airport reopened after operations were crippled on Monday due to protests.

Bond market close to sending biggest recession signal yet

The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.

A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day

Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, sources said.

Uber falls to all-time low as investors grow more skeptical

Shares of Uber continued to sink Monday, posting their lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.

Wall Street sees even more Fed rate cuts ahead

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Yum Brands' CEO Greg Creed to retire, to be replaced by COO David...

Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands on Monday said David Gibbs has been tapped as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gibbs will be succeeding Greg Creed, who has been with Yum for...

Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.

Key Points
  • According to NBC Los Angeles, aerial footage showed that bullet holes shattered the windshield of police vehicles. Emergency personnel were seen giving CPR to one person, the local affiliate reported.
  • The incident took place before 5:35 p.m. local time, and it remains unclear how many people were injured.

Two California Highway Patrol officers and a suspect were injured on Monday when a gun battle broke out in Riverside, California, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The incident took place at about 5.35 p.m. local time, and shots were heard as police pulled a fellow officer out of the line of fire, the network reported.

According to NBC Los Angeles, aerial footage showed that bullet holes had shattered the windshield of an officer's vehicle. Emergency personnel were seen giving CPR to one person, the network reported.

The incident reportedly took place at Eastridge Avenue near the 215 Freeway.

Recent mass shootings in the U.S. have reignited the debate over gun violence. On Aug. 3, a lone gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, killing 22 people. Within 24 hours, another mass shooting occurred in Dayton, Ohio, killing at least 9 people.