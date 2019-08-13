Motorcycles, batteries and rifles: Here's a list of products that still face September tariffs

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.Technologyread more
"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.
Stocks surged higher in a sudden move after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs until December 15 on some items.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.
The products with delayed tariffs include cellphones, laptop computers and "certain items of footwear and clothing," the USTR says.
If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...
Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong's airport late Tuesday night, moving into the terminal where the demonstrators had shut down operations at the...
The Trump administration announced hours earlier that it would delay until Dec. 15 some of the tariffs that were originally scheduled to come into effect on Sept. 1.
Builders and buyers alike are pulling back, even as mortgage rates fall to multiyear lows. The housing market is simply too pricey, and consumers are starting to worry about...
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff are backing multiple Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential race.
For some collectors, political memorabilia is more than just a way to show support for candidates. It's about holding on to pieces of history.
The United States Trade Representative released the updated lists of items facing new tariffs, with products such as motorcycles and firearms still slated to get hit in September.
The USTR office announced on Tuesday that some goods scheduled to face a new 10% tariff next month would see those tariffs delayed or removed completely.
Tariffs for items such as motorcycles, lithium-ion batteries, and certain categories of sporting goods, firearms and musical instruments will still take effect on Sept. 1.
Items on a list of delayed tariffs include cellphones, some portable computers, tableware, kitchenware and apparel such as sports footwear. Those tariffs were delayed until Dec. 15.
The list of items where the proposed tariffs were removed has not been released.
The delays do not always apply broadly within consumer categories. For example, the tariffs on tennis rackets are delayed, but the ones on lacrosse sticks are not.
Read the full list facing tariffs in September here.
Read the full list facing tariffs in December here.