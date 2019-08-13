These political super fans turn their activism into collector's items

Leslie Zukor is such a Bernie Sanders super fan that she has more than 500 pieces of campaign merchandise and memorabilia dedicated to the presidential hopeful.

Buttons make up 80% of her collection, but she has plenty of more offbeat items, too — including 10 custom puppets modeled after Sanders. Each cost her between $100 and $500.

Whenever she sees a chance to buy more merchandise and show her Sanders support, "I just jump at the opportunity," Zukor said. She estimates she's bought at least 50 posters, some of which are limited-edition ones that each sell for $27. "I'm into what makes him who he is today, and I love his passion for activism."

Zukor says she has spent over $1,000 on Sanders campaign merchandise this year alone. While that may sound like a lot to people who aren't politics junkies, it actually pales in comparison to what some other hardcore collectors spend. These people often have tens of thousands of political items in their collections and belong to national groups such as the American Political Items Collectors, or APIC.

Two APIC members, Bren Price and Mark Evans, each have collections in the thousands, with items dating back at least a century. Price thinks of himself and his collector peers as "household curators of the artifacts of American political history and its players." Some members, Evans said, have collections that are worth at least a couple million dollars.

Among the most famous of these political collectors? CNN's Jake Tapper, who has a room full of memorabilia from presidential candidates who lost.

"Memorabilia tells the [political] story much more than documents or books," Evans said. "It brings it to life."