Trump says 'I have no idea' if the Clintons were involved in Jeffrey Epstein's death, fueling conspiracy theory

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "I have no idea" if former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were somehow involved in the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier who died last weekend after an apparent jailhouse suicide.

Trump also told reporters that he wants a "full probe" of the accused child sex trafficker Epstein's death on Saturday, which conspiracy theorists have suggested — without any evidence at all — was the fault of the Clintons.

Trump on Saturday had retweeted one of those conspiracy promoters.

Epstein's death in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, which sources have said was the result of him hanging himself, is currently under investigation by both the FBI and the Inspector General's Office of the Justice Department.

At the time of his death, Epstein was being held without bond on federal child sex trafficking charges.