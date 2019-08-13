Trump says 'I have no idea' if the Clintons were involved in Jeffrey Epstein's death, fueling conspiracy theory

Stocks surged higher in a sudden move after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs until December 15 on some items.US Marketsread more
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "I have no idea" if former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were somehow involved in the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier who died last weekend after an apparent jailhouse suicide.
Trump also told reporters that he wants a "full probe" of the accused child sex trafficker Epstein's death on Saturday, which conspiracy theorists have suggested — without any evidence at all — was the fault of the Clintons.
Trump on Saturday had retweeted one of those conspiracy promoters.
Epstein's death in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, which sources have said was the result of him hanging himself, is currently under investigation by both the FBI and the Inspector General's Office of the Justice Department.
At the time of his death, Epstein was being held without bond on federal child sex trafficking charges.
Both Trump and Bill Clinton are former friends of Epstein. Trump flew on Epstein's private plane at least once in the 1990s, and Clinton is known to have flown on Epstein's plane multiple times.
Asked Tuesday if he actually believed the Clintons had anything to do with Epstein's demise, Trump answered: "I have no idea."
"I know he [Bill Clinton] was on his plane 27 times," Trump said.
He also called Clinton "a very good friend of Epstein's."
A spokesman for Clinton had no immediate comment when contacted by CNBC.
Trump said Monday that if Clinton visited Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Island, that would not be "very good."
"That was not a good place, as I understand it, and I was never there," Trump said. "You have to ask, did Bill Clinton go to the island?"
"That's the question. If you find that out, you're going to know a lot."
FBI agents raided that island, Little St. James, on Monday as part of their investigation into Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring.
Agents seized several computers at Epstein's residence on the island, which is known to locals as "Pedophile Island."