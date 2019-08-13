Twitter rolls out a new feature to cut out irrelevant content when users follow a topic

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The $1 trillion US budget deficit is a big reason the Fed may...

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...

The Fedread more

CBS and Viacom reach merger deal, ending years of discussions

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.

Technologyread more

CBS and Viacom have finally agreed to merge — here's what they...

CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to a merger, but the combined company still wants to get bigger. There might be several options for Shari Redstone, including Discovery,...

Technologyread more

Main yield curve nearly inverts

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.

Bondsread more

Canadian pot company Tilray's stock slips following...

The Canadian pot company missed earnings expectations and beat revenue expectations.

Health and Scienceread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: RealReal, Tilray,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Trump delayed tariffs to avoid recession in 2020, says US Chamber...

The CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told CNBC on Tuesday that Trump delayed tariffs in part to avoid a recession during the upcoming 2020 election.

Politicsread more

The 'fear gauge' shows the market could be in line for another...

"The averages haven't really digested these latest gains, and like we saw last week, big moves higher can result in some serious stock market reflux," he says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Why activist investor Carl Icahn is taking a big stake in...

Activist investor Carl Icahn's latest target is a struggling company specializing in software for processing big data.

Technologyread more

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock tumbles after first earnings...

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares fell in after-hours trading Tuesday after the biotech company posted a wider-than-expected loss in its first earnings report since going...

Health and Scienceread more

Trump just blinked in China trade war, Jim Chanos says

"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.

Traderead more

Warden of jail where Epstein killed himself reassigned, 2 guards...

Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was being held on child sex trafficking charges at the time of his controversial death.

Politicsread more
Tech

Twitter rolls out a new feature to cut out irrelevant content when users follow a topic

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Twitter said it's working on a new feature that will allow users to follow specific topics more easily.
  • The company is trying to address a problem many users face when they try to follow a topic and are inundated with irrelevant posts. 
Co-founder and CEO of Periscope, Kayvon Beykpour, speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2015.
Noam Galai | Getty Images | TechCrunch

Following topics on Twitter is a chaotic experience. You type in a matter of interest, like a particular sports team or an event, and your feed fills up with all sorts of irrelevant posts alongside the content you want.

Twitter recognizes the problem and is now working to fix it. On Tuesday, the company said that it's using machine learning technology to filter out the noise and allow users to follow specific topics and see high-quality posts.

"The key thing here is to make it as easy to follow an interest as it is to follow an account," said Sriram Krishnan, Twitter's senior director of product management, at an event at the company's San Francisco headquarters. 

Cleaning up the user experience is one of Twitter's key challenges as it seeks to keep consumers engaged. Last month,  the company rolled out a redesigned homepage designed to create an "accessible and universal way to join the conversations [people] care about."

That followed an earnings report, in which Twitter reported better-than-expected revenue and beat estimates for monetizable daily active users, or people who could be shown an ad on the app or website. The mDAUs figure increased 14% to 139 million. The stock is up 45% this year.

The new follow feature is already being tested with some users of Twitter's Android app and will be released to all users by the end of the year, said Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter's product lead, at Tuesday's event.

After users follow a topic they care about, the new feature will show them a feed of relevant tweets from numerous accounts curated by Twitter's algorithms. It will initially be focused on sports topics.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.