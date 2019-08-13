Warden of jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself reassigned, two guards placed on leave on orders of Attorney General William Barr

A New York Medical Examiner's car is parked outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center where financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held, on August 10, 2019, in New York.

The warden of the federal jail in New York City where wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself was replaced Tuesday on orders of Attorney General William Barr pending investigations into the incident, the Justice Department said.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons also placed two staffers at the Metropolitan Correctional Center who had been assigned to Epstein's cell unit on administrative leave as probes into the death of the accused child sex trafficker continue.

"Additional actions may be taken as the circumstances warrant," said Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

Replacing Shirley Skipper-Scott as acting warden of the MCC is James Petrucci, the warden of the federal prison in Otisville, New York.

Skipper-Scott has been transferred to the Bureau of Prison's Northeast Regional Office.

A lawyer for Epstein, who was a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The Bureau of Prisons also did not respond for a request for comment.