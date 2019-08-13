Your first trade for Tuesday, August 13

Skip Navigation
Main yield curve nears inversion as 10-year yield tops 2-year by...

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threaten to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.

Bondsread more

China media says Hong Kong protesters are 'asking for...

Chinese propaganda outlets warned on Tuesday that protesters in Hong Kong are "asking for self-destruction," as they released a video showing military vehicles amassing near...

China Politicsread more

Consumer price inflation rises amid increases in gas and housing...

The rise in inflation will likely do little to change expectations that the Fed will cut rates again next month amid worsening trade tensions.

Economyread more

'We definitely see storm clouds on the horizon,' $93 billion...

Wilmington Trust's Anthony Roth suggests it's not too early to worry about next year's presidential election.

Trading Nationread more

Bonds haven't been this popular since the financial crisis

This is the most bullish outlook on fixed income since November 2008, as lower yields mean higher prices and capital appreciation for bondholders

Marketsread more

China fixes its yuan midpoint at 7.0326 per dollar, stronger than...

Analysts were predicting the midpoint to be set at 7.0421 per dollar after the yuan last traded at 7.0578 in Monday's session, according to Reuters estimates.

China Economyread more

Bugatti's $18.7 million La Voiture Noire makes its US debut at...

The car pays homage to the art deco design of the Type 57SC Atlantic. Designed in 1934 by Jean Bugatti, eldest son of company founder Ettore Bugatti, only four were made.

Autosread more

Allbirds, known for its wool sneakers, is getting into the...

Allbirds' move into a new category comes as other so-called Silicon Valley unicorns, which are private start-ups valued at north of $1 billion, expand beyond the products that...

Retailread more

Snapchat just announced new $380 sunglasses with 3D cameras

Snapchat Spectacles 3 were announced on Tuesday with a stainless steel design and cameras that shoot in 3D and let users add augmented reality effects to videos and photos.

Technologyread more

Bond market close to sending biggest recession signal yet

The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.

Market Insiderread more

This woman sold her app for $85 million — here's the common...

Mette Lykke, CEO of food waste organization Too Good To Go, co-founded fitness app Endomondo and sold it to U.S. firm Under Armour in 2015.

Successread more

Small cap stocks are tanking, a signal something is wrong with...

Small-caps stocks continue to crater, especially next to their large-cap peers, as investors shed riskier plays in a confusing global economic landscape.

Investingread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Tuesday, August 13

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:0701:07
Final Trades: BBY, GLD, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a seller of Best Buy.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Gold ETF.

Mark Tepper was a buyer of CVS.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the Retail ETF

Disclosure

