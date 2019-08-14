Cramer Remix: Macy's ugly fiscal Q2 is not reflective of consumer health

Skip Navigation
Dow tanks 800 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

Trump rips 'clueless Jay Powell' and the Fed as the market slides

Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.

Years after serving jail time, Epstein found a way to meet with...

Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...

Home buyers are taking advantage of falling rates, says analyst...

Housing market analyst Ivy Zelman, known for predicting the 2005 housing peak and the 2012 housing bottom, spoke to CNBC's Power Lunch on Wednesday.

Consumers are America's not so secret weapon to lift economy

With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.

Trump suggests 'personal meeting' with China's Xi over Hong Kong...

President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday suggested a "personal meeting" with China's President Xi over the ongoing Hong Kong crisis.

The stock market's unusual pattern this week has historically...

The stock market has done something so unusual this week that it only happened 19 times in the past 30 years.

Cisco drops on poor guidance, says China business dropped 25%

Cisco beat in its key Infrastructure Platforms segment, but the company's guidance for the next quarter came in below the levels analysts were anticipating.

Bill Ackman reveals a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire...

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital took a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

El-Erian: Fed now has no choice but to cut rates or risk...

Central bankers are being "held hostage" by markets, economist Mohamed El-Erian says.

Pivotal surges 60% after VMware says it's in talks to acquire the...

A Pivotal acquisition could help VMware further diversify itself.

Dow futures are stable in overnight trading after Wednesday's big...

"The 2-10 inversion is sending a massively negative signal that stocks are having a difficult time ignoring," said one trader.

Cramer Remix: Macy's ugly fiscal Q2 is not reflective of consumer health

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "The Macy's conference call was brutal, but I think that's less about the state of the consumer and more about the state of the mall-based department store," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "I don't think Macy's is all that representative of retail in general," the "Mad Money" host says.
  • "That's why I'm betting the consumer might be O.K. People aren't shopping less, they're simply shopping at different places," he says.
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that Macy's earnings miss and forecast cut is not indicative of the retail landscape.

In the fashion chain's fiscal second quarter, shareholders took home 28 cents, well short of Wall Street's 45 cent estimates, which triggered the stock price to free fall more than 13% in the session.

"The Macy's conference call was brutal, but I think that's less about the state of the consumer and more about the state of the mall-based department store," he said.

Macy's is feeling pain from tariffs on Chinese imports and the exodus of shoppers from the malls to online retailers, and the company's poor execution compliments investor fears about recession signals in the bond market, Cramer said. But the "Mad Money" host is convinced this is unique to the department giant because the consumer is doing fine.

The University of Michigan's July measurement of consumer sentiment registered above 98, topping June's reading.

"I don't think Macy's is all that representative of retail in general. When you're trying to judge a whole industry, you should never take your cue from a troubled company, and right now all the department stores are indeed troubled," Cramer said. "That's why I'm betting the consumer might be O.K. People aren't shopping less, they're simply shopping at different places."

What's driving the sellers?

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

It doesn't hurt that investors shave off some positions in their portfolios, but it's a "big mistake" to dump everything, Cramer said.

"This market is now largely ruled by fear. I don't like being scared into anything when it comes to my money or yours, and remember: panic is not a strategy," the host said. "You don't panic when the economy's hanging on. You wait for more of a decline ... then you can do some opportunistic buying."

Shopping for discounts

Executives of Revolve celebrate their IPO at the NYSE June 7, 2019.
Source: NYSE

While retail stocks have been getting hammered, the market has given investors a opportunity to buy into Revolve Group at a discount, Cramer said.

The share price of the online fashion retailer is more than half off its June high and trading under $23, its lowest point since going public earlier that month. The stock popped more than 45% in the week after its June 7 debut and the host suggested waiting to pull the trigger on a pullback.

"These [kinds of] companies are part of the reason why Macy's is getting obliterated," he said. "They're ... disrupting what's left of the department stores, and it is working."

Green crops

Michael DeGiglio, CEO, Village Farms
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

What started as a large vegetable greenhouse developed into a pot stock.

Village Farms has been growing crops like tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers under the tutelage of founder Michael DeGiglio for three decades. The company shifted into the marijuana business a year prior to Canada's legalization in 2018.

"For us the switch to cannabis was just, really, another agricultural crop and in that regard we saw the transformation of our assets to a much more valuable crop from produce," the CEO said in an interview with Cramer.

Cramer's lightning round: Expect a 'little more weakness' in this group

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host gives his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Owens Illinois: "I have to tell you I'm not encouraged by that situation. They have spent a lot of time in the wilderness, and certainly that doesn't seem to have taught them anything. We're going say take a pass on OI."

STMicroelectronics: "It's a good company. I expect it to go down tomorrow off of what Cisco had to say. It's a good company at $15, $16 ... What can I say, we expect these kinds of stocks to have a little more weakness. "

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco.

