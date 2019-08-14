Disney and Charter reach multiyear carriage agreement

Skip Navigation
Dow plunges 750 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

Financials near correction as banks, insurers and money managers...

Declines in several top U.S. bank stocks push the entire financial sector into a correction as Morgan Stanley, Citi and others slide.

Consumers are America's not so secret weapon to lift economy

With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

Recession signal could put more pressure on the Fed to keep...

With economic signals getting even more negative, questions are bound to arise over whether the central bank will act even more aggressively.

Retail stocks hit decade lows on the heels of Macy's dismal...

Shares of retailers Nordstrom, Kohl's, Dilliard's and J.C. Penney tank after Macy's lowered its profit outlook in an earnings miss.

Janet Yellen says yield curve inversion may be false recession...

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen said the yield curve inversion is a "less good signal" of an eventual recession.

WeWork has a complex business in China, which it cites 173 times...

WeWork owns 59% of ChinaCo, its joint venture in China, where it has an expanding footprint.

Bond markets are sending one big global recession warning

The U.S. yield curve move is not an isolated incident — bond markets globally are reeling.

Twitter is finally embracing change, and it seems to be working

Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour on Tuesday said the company is being super intentional about delivering substantial changes to its product experience.

WeWork offers a romantic vision in its IPO filing — alongside...

WeWork uses aspirational language to brand its business of providing flexible office leases, a strategy that has lured billions in funding.

Novartis fires brother scientists alleged to be involved in data...

Brian Kaspar and Allan Kaspar, brothers who were previously the chief scientific officer and head of research at AveXis, "have not been involved in any operations at AveXis...

Disney and Charter reach multiyear carriage agreement

Alex Sherman@sherman4949
Key Points
  • Charter and Disney reach multiyear carriage deal, avoiding a blackout of networks including ESPN and ABC.
  • Charter plans to integrate Disney's streaming services into its set-top box, sources say. 
  • Charter will carry the new ESPN-owned ACC Network as part of the agreement. 
The Walt Disney Company CEO, Robert Iger arrives for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles.
VALERIE MACON | AFP | Getty Images

Charter and Disney have reached a multiyear carriage agreement, avoiding a blackout of networks including ESPN and ABC.

Charter has agreed to carry the ACC Network, a new network in the ESPN family, as part of the deal, according to a joint statement from the companies.

Charter is also planning to integrate ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ into its set-top boxes to give pay-TV subscribers more seamless access to that programming, assuming they're also subscribers to the Disney streaming services, according to people familiar with the matter.

While it was unlikely Charter would risk blacking out ESPN, the most expensive cable network, a deal may put pressure on other pay-TV distributors, such as Comcast, Dish and Cox, to include the ACC Network in its cable packages. The ACC Network will carry college football and basketball games, including defending college football national champion Clemson's opening game against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. The network officially launches on Aug. 22.

The agreement marks the first major renewal deal Disney has struck since it announced its trio of streaming services earlier this year. Disney+ will debut on Nov. 12.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

Watch: Apple, Disney and other media giants are ready for the battle against Netflix in the streaming war.

VIDEO9:5909:59
The streaming war among media giants is heating up
