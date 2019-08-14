European stocks set to open higher after Trump delays China tariffs

China's Foreign Ministry said leading American officials are "anxious" to "instigate and see chaos" in Hong Kong.China Politicsread more
If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...
China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0312 per dollar on Wednesday — stronger than Tuesday's fixing, and stronger than what analysts had...
The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.
After a rough 2018, Tencent has seen something of a revival this year as its gaming business gets back on track. Analysts are bullish about the company's other areas of growth...
Shares of Cathay Pacific rebounded in Wednesday morning trade, but "much uncertainty" remains ahead in the market, according to Luya You of Bocom International.
Amazon claimed this week its facial recognition software, Rekognition, can now detect a person's fear on top of accurately identifying other emotions.
Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com raised its full year net income guidance as it promises profitability after years of losses.
CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to a merger, but the combined company still wants to get bigger. There might be several options for Shari Redstone, including Discovery,...
"Using the sword of the law to stop violence and restore order is overwhelmingly the most important and urgent task for Hong Kong!" a front-page commentary on the overseas...
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.
European stocks are set to climb on Wednesday amid a worldwide market rally after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday postponed the September 1 deadline for 10% tariffs on remaining Chinese imports.
The FTSE 100 is seen around 25 points higher at 7,276, the DAX is expected to open around 23 points higher at 11,783 and the CAC 40 is set to climb around 17 points to 5,380, according to IG data.
Global stocks rallied on Tuesday after President Trump announced that the U.S. would delay duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods in the hope of dampening their impact on U.S. holiday sales.
The delay affects around half of the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports. Trade discussions between U.S. and Chinese officials are also set to resume.
Stocks in Asia Pacific traded higher Wednesday afternoon on the news, led by a 1.24% gain for the Shenzhen component, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index returned to positive territory despite heightened tensions as protesters continue to disrupt the city's airport.
The Chinese yuan has also been in focus during recent escalations of the trade war, and the People's Bank of China on Wednesday set the official midpoint reference for the currency at 7.0312 per dollar, stronger than expected but above the psychological 7 per dollar barrier for the fifth consecutive session.
Back in Europe, the Italian senate on Tuesday postponed a further debate on its ongoing government crisis until next week, frustrating efforts by Lega party leader Matteo Salvini for new elections. Salvini blew up his ruling coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) last week, seeking to capitalize on his surging popularity by triggering a general election in the hope of becoming prime minister.
Meanwhile Britain and the United States are reportedly discussing a partial trade accord which could take effect on November 1, the day after the U.K. is set to exit the European Union.