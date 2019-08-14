Why Whole Foods CEO never snacks, barely drinks water and travels with a rice cooker

When John Mackey was growing up in the 1950s and '60s in Houston, Texas, TV dinners were the norm.

"My mother was very taken by processed foods. [She] could fix dinner quickly," Mackey tells CNBC Make It.

Among his childhood food staples were Cocoa Puffs for breakfast and boxed macaroni and cheese for dinner.

Today, Mackey, 65, won't touch a frozen meal or anything processed.

In fact, the co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods only eats only three organic, vegan meals a day, barely drinks water and never snacks — or eats dessert — except for an occasional Medjool date.

Mackey estimates that he eats about 15 servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

"A plant-based diet is pretty high in water," Mackey says, "so, the actual truth is I don't need to drink water most of the time."

And if he did snack outside his three meals, he says he would get a stomach ache.

Mackey is so dedicated to his rigid diet and wellness routine that when he travels for work, he typically packs a rice cooker with him (to make his morning steel-cut oats) to ensure he doesn't slip while on the road. And when possible he tries to book a hotel next to a Whole Foods Market so he has his lunch covered.

"Then for dinner. Everyone knows I'm vegan so they'll go out to a vegan restaurant. It's not like it's torture for them," Mackey, author of "The Whole Foods Diet," says. However, he does admit to an occasional beer or alcoholic drink "once in a while."

Since the age of 23, Mackey has been eating a vegetable-based, healthy diet which he credits in large part to his success as an entrepreneur. He co-founded Whole Foods Market on September 20, 1980, along with three of what he calls his "hippie " friends. In 2017, Amazon bought the organic grocer for $13.7 billion. Today, Mackey has an estimated net worth of more than $75 million, according to Forbes.