Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com adds $5 billion in value after nearly 13% stock rally

Several boxes of goods, bought from JD.com, are stacked on the floor.

JD.com's shares surged nearly 13% after the company delivered second quarter numbers showing exactly what the market wanted — profitability.

On Tuesday, the Chinese e-commerce giant reported these results for the June quarter:

Net revenue of 150.3 billion yuan ($21.9 billion), a 22.9% year-on-year rise

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of 618.8 million yuan ($90.1 million), compared to a net loss in the same period last year.

Importantly, JD.com's margin ticked up sharply and management raised adjusted net income guidance to between 8 billion yuan and 9.6 billion yuan for the full year. JD has reported full year losses for the past three years. That improving profitability picture helped propelled shares higher in U.S. trade on Tuesday, with the company adding about $5 billion to its market capitalization.

"The street didn't expect them to do well on the bottom line ... this is not (just) going to be the first time, it's going to be the beginning of a new trend," Tian Hou, founder and CEO of T.H. Capital, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Wednesday.

Shares of JD are up over 46% year-to-date versus just under 20% for rival Alibaba.

JD's business model looks a lot more like Amazon than Alibaba, however. It owns more of the inventory it sells in addition to operating a marketplace. Alibaba platforms such as Taobao, meanwhile, are more marketplace models. JD has invested heavily in its logistics business in the past few years, trying to get the edge on competitors through quicker delivery.

That's weighed on profits, but the company revealed that its logistics business broke even from an operating income perspective.

"In the beginning, the cost of our logistics was relatively high. And through years of investment and increasing our fulfillment and opening strategy, our fulfillment expense costs continue to decline," Richard Liu, CEO of JD.com, said on an earnings call on Tuesday.