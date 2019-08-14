What to watch today: Bonds flash recession signal and China blames US for Hong Kong protests

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower open on Wall Street, following Monday's sharp sell-off and Tuesday's rebound rally. Tuesday's gain for the Dow was its largest in two months, and the S&P 500 also staged an impressive comeback. However, over the past two trading days, both are virtually flat. (CNBC)



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note today broke below the 2-year rate, an odd bond market phenomenon that has been a reliable indicator for economic recessions. The move reflects increasing worries about the global economy as investors rush into safe-haven assets. (CNBC)



* China fixes its daily yuan midpoint at 7.0312 — stronger than expected (CNBC)

* China's July industrial output rose 4.8% — slowest in 17 years (Reuters)

* $1 trillion US budget deficit is one big reason the Fed may have to cut rates (CNBC)

The United States Trade Representative office said new tariffs on certain consumer items would be delayed until Dec. 15, while other products were being removed from the new China tariff list altogether. The duties had been set to go into effect on Sept. 1, so the announcement eased concerns about the holiday shopping season. (CNBC)



* Mattel, Hasbro surge after US delays tariffs on China-made toys (CNBC)

* Retail stocks surge after tariffs for clothing, footwear delayed (CNBC)

The only economic report on today's calendar comes at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of July import prices. Tomorrow, it's really going to be busy, with the latest figures on initial jobless claims, productivity, retail sales, the New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing index, August Philly Fed index, July industrial production figures, June business inventories and the National Association of Home Builders' August sentiment index.



* Weekly mortgage refinances spike 37% in one week as rates fall further (CNBC)

Retailer Macy's (M) is out with quarterly earnings this morning, with Canada Goose (GOOS), and China's Luckin Coffee (LK) also reporting. Dow component Cisco Systems (CSCO) is out with quarterly earnings after the bell this afternoon, along with Agilent (A) and NetApp (NTAP). (CNBC)

