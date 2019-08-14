Pentagon eager to resolve JEDI contract as China races to develop military cloud computing system

Aerial of the Pentagon, the Department of Defense headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, near Washington DC, with I-395 freeway on the left, and the Air Force Memorial up middle.

WASHINGTON — While the Pentagon's long-awaited colossal cloud-computing deal has sparked fierce competition between tech giants Amazon and Microsoft, the Defense Department is keeping a keen eye on China's own cloud efforts.

China is racing to develop its own military cloud computing system, and Pentagon officials are eager to get moving.

"We don't want to waste any more time moving forward because we know our potential adversaries are doing it at their own speed," U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan said during a closed-door media roundtable Friday at the Pentagon.

"Whether it's Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, SenseTime, they're all coming up with their own cloud solutions," he said. "Don't get me wrong, I don't want to make them 1,000 feet tall; they're going to have their own cloud interoperability challenges. But the level of investment and the number of people they're putting at the problem, they're moving at a very rapid pace, and what I can't afford to do is slow down anymore."

Shanahan, the three-star general in charge of the Pentagon's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, also explained how the U.S. military's pursuit of an enterprise cloud will support AI and the future of warfare.

"If I am a warfighter, I want as much data as you could possibly give me," he said. "Let me use my sort of algorithms to sort through it as fast as machine speeds, let the machines do that but the humans think, the cognitive piece of this. It's really hard for me to do that without an enterprise cloud solution."

Dana Deasy, the Pentagon's chief information officer, framed the issue as a need to get everyone on the same page.

"We don't have an enterprise approach," Deasy said alongside Shanahan. "We have a bunch of siloed solutions we built. We have lots of vendors we're using for cloud solutions, but we've never stepped back and created a holistic solution, and that is causing challenges out in the field."