The richest car sale of the year: $380 million of wheels set for auction at Pebble Beach

Attendees view cars on display during the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015.

It is the Coachella of classic cars, the Woodstock for wealthy wheel-freaks.

It's Monterey Car Week, which includes the Concours D'Elegance car awards show and runs though Sunday. It's six days of parties, road tours, product announcements and vintage races focused on the rarest and most expensive cars in the world. But for the wealthy collectors who converge from across the globe in California, the biggest spectator sport is the auctions.

This year, more than $380 million worth of wheels are slated to hit the auction block at six auction houses, according to Hagerty, the classic-car insurance and market-research company. That total is up slightly from last year and marks a mild recovery, or at least stabilization, for a classic-car market that has lost some of its traction from the 2014-2015 peak, when Monterey sales totaled $396 million. Over 100 cars are expected to sell this year for $1 million or more, according to Hagerty.

While the very top of the market remains soft — especially for cars priced over $5 million — the market for luxury cars under $250,000 remains strong.

The fortunes fueling this year's sales are coming in large part from collectors who recently made their money selling a private company to a private-equity firm, according to Hagerty.

"A lot of the best car collections being built now are the result of a liquidity event over the past few years," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty.

Hagerty said that while the recent stock-market swings and slowing growth overseas may tamper the enthusiasm over the weekend, most collectors will be more focused on getting specific auto trophies they've been eyeing for years and hope will appreciate in value over generations.

"We'll see what the impact of the market is," he said. "Unless we see a big surprise in the trade war or something, it will be a stronger year than last year."

The most expensive cars being offered this year are wide-ranging — from modern British supercars to 1950s racers. But they all share a few common traits: rarity, historical importance and enduring beauty.

Here are the five most expensive cars being offered at Pebble Beach this week: