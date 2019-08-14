SoftBank Vision Fund makes its first-ever investment in an energy company

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow tanks 800 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

US Marketsread more

Trump rips 'clueless Jay Powell' and the Fed as the market slides

Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.

Politicsread more

Years after serving jail time, Epstein found a way to meet with...

Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...

Politicsread more

Home buyers are taking advantage of falling rates, says analyst...

Housing market analyst Ivy Zelman, known for predicting the 2005 housing peak and the 2012 housing bottom, spoke to CNBC's Power Lunch on Wednesday.

Real Estateread more

Consumers are America's not so secret weapon to lift economy

With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.

Market Insiderread more

Cisco drops on poor guidance, says China business dropped 25%

Cisco beat in its key Infrastructure Platforms segment, but the company's guidance for the next quarter came in below the levels analysts were anticipating.

Technologyread more

Bill Ackman reveals a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire...

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital took a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Hedge Fundsread more

Pivotal surges 60% after VMware says it's in talks to acquire the...

A Pivotal acquisition could help VMware further diversify itself.

Technologyread more

Dow futures fall at open as sell-off drags on

"The 2-10 inversion is sending a massively negative signal that stocks are having a difficult time ignoring," said one trader.

Marketsread more

WeWork doesn't have a single woman director, according to IPO...

WeWork's parent known formally as the We Company is going public with an all-male board of directors.

IPOsread more

Cramer: Sell some stocks, but it's wrong to panic about a...

"Our stock market is handcuffed to the bond market ... The momentum is with the bears, not the bulls," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raises Amazon stake by 11%

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed an increased Amazon stake in a government filing Wednesday.

Financeread more
Tech

SoftBank Vision Fund makes its first-ever investment in an energy company

Elizabeth Schulze@eschulze9
Key Points
  • SoftBank's Vision Fund announced its first investment in an energy company on Thursday.
  • The Fund invested $110 million into Swiss energy storage start-up Energy Vault.
  • Last week the Vision Fund reported a 66% jump in operating profit, thanks to its bets on companies like Doordash, Oyo and Slack.
Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

SoftBank's Vision Fund announced its first investment in an energy company on Thursday, marking a shift for the $100 billion fund that has made its name pouring money into big tech companies like Uber, WeWork and Slack.

The Vision Fund said it completed a $110 million investment in Swiss start-up Energy Vault, which creates renewable energy storage products. Energy Vault's system uses recycled concrete blocks built into a tower that can store and release energy.

"Energy Vault solves a long-standing and complex problem of how to store renewable energy at scale," Akshay Naheta, managing partner for SoftBank Investment Advisers said in a press release.

SoftBank's Vision Fund, which launched in 2017, has disrupted the venture capital model by injecting billions of dollars into start-ups, driving up their valuations. The Fund said last week its operating profit had jumped 66% year-on-year in the last quarter, thanks to valuation increases companies like food delivery platform Doordash and Indian hotel-booking firm Oyo. It said its $66.3 billion investment in 81 tech firms is now worth $82.billion.

The Vision Fund's portfolio has so far been weighted heavily toward tech companies focused on transportation and logistics like Uber and its Southeast Asian rival Grab, as well as enterprise firms like Slack and "frontier tech" names like British chip designer Arm. In July, SoftBank launched a $108 billion-Vision Fund 2 that will target companies developing artificial intelligence.

Energy Vault CEO and co-founder Robert Piconi said Thursday the company is "thrilled to partner with SoftBank Vision Fund as we expand our global presence."

Energy Vault did not disclose its valuation as part of the latest investment. The firm said it would use the $110 million to "accelerate global deployment" of its storage technology. Andreas Hansson, partner for SoftBank Investment Advisers, will join Energy Vault's board of directors as part of the investment.

– CNBC's Ryan Browne contributed reporting