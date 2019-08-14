US futures point to slightly higher open

U.S. stocks were set to open slightly higher Wednesday morning.

At around 03:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 23 points, indicating a positive open of more than 37 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly higher.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after the U.S. delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports in the previous session.

The United States Trade Representative announced Tuesday that certain products including clothing and cellphones were being removed from the tariff list based on "health, safety, national security and other factors" and will not face additional tariffs of 10%. Other tariffs will be delayed to Dec. 15 from Sep. 1 for certain articles, it said.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the move was designed to avoid any potential impact on holiday shopping ahead of Christmas season. He added China would very much like to make a trade deal.

Wall Street stocks soared shortly after the announcement, with the Dow jumping as much as 529 points before settling to finish the day 372 points higher.