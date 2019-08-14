US futures point to slightly higher open

China's Foreign Ministry said leading American officials are "anxious" to "instigate and see chaos" in Hong Kong.China Politicsread more
U.S. stocks were set to open slightly higher Wednesday morning.
At around 03:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 23 points, indicating a positive open of more than 37 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly higher.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after the U.S. delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports in the previous session.
The United States Trade Representative announced Tuesday that certain products including clothing and cellphones were being removed from the tariff list based on "health, safety, national security and other factors" and will not face additional tariffs of 10%. Other tariffs will be delayed to Dec. 15 from Sep. 1 for certain articles, it said.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the move was designed to avoid any potential impact on holiday shopping ahead of Christmas season. He added China would very much like to make a trade deal.
Wall Street stocks soared shortly after the announcement, with the Dow jumping as much as 529 points before settling to finish the day 372 points higher.
The world's two largest economies have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.
China's Commerce Ministry said Vice Premier Liu He had spoken by phone with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday and they agreed to talk again in two weeks.
On the data front, import prices for July will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET.
In corporate news, Tencent, Macy's and Canada Goose are among some of the companies expected to report their latest quarterly results before the opening bell.
Cisco Systems, Canopy Growth and NetApp are some of the companies set to report their latest results after market close.