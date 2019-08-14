Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Macy's, Citigroup, Canada Goose, CBS & more

Traders work after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 12, 2019 at Wall Street in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines midday on Wednesday:

Macy's — Shares of Macy's plunged nearly 15% and hit a new 52-week low after the retailer missed Wall Street's expectations for its fiscal second quarter. The company reported 28 cents in earnings per share on $5.546 billion in revenue, while analysts had expected 45 cents per share on $5.542 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. Macy's also lowered its full year earnings guidance to between $2.85 and $3.05 a share, down from a range of $3.05 to $3.25.

Canada Goose — Shares of winter coat maker Canada Goose tanked 9% after the it reported quarterly gross margin that missed analysts estimates. Gross profit margins fell to 57.5% in the first quarter from 64% in the year ago period, and missed analysts' estimate of 61.6%. The company, which is breaking into lighter clothes like rain jackets, is selling the products, however they are not as profitable as the company's usual $1000 parkas.

Bank stocks — Bank stocks took a big hit after a key part of the yield curve inverted on Wednesday, sending bond market's biggest recession signal. In such an environment, it would become more difficult for banks to make a profit lending money. Bank of America and Citigroup fell 4.7% and 5.4% respectively, while J.P. Morgan also dropped 4%. S&P 500 financials dipped into correction territory on an intraday basis.

Luckin Coffee — Shares of Luckin Coffee tanked more than 14% on the coffee chain's disappointing results in its first report as a public company. Luckin reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 48 cents per share, wider than the 43 cent consensus estimate.

Tilray — The cannabis company's stock dropped 14% after announcing a wider-than-expected second quarter loss. The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 32 cents on revenue of $45.9 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 25 cents on revenue of $41.1 million, according to Refinitiv. Tilray cited higher operating expenses due to growth initiatives.

CBS — Shares of CBS fell more than 6% after the company announced a finalized merger with Viacom. Some investors view the merger skeptically, with Bernstein downgrading CBS to underperform from market perform citing concerns about "shareholders inheriting Viacom's structural problems."

Chip stocks — Chip stocks came under pressure after the Wall Street Journal reported Chinese telecom giant Huawei helped African governments spy on their political opponents. Advanced Micro Devices tanked nearly 8% while Xilinx dropped more than 3%. The U.S. earlier this year blacklisted Huawei for national security concerns, halting its ability purchase U.S.-made chips.

