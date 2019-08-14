These charitable individuals are giving cash away. Here's why

Generous individuals are putting more and more of their dollars to work at their favorite causes.

Increasingly, they're using donor-advised funds to do it.

Account holders at Fidelity Charitable recommended $4 billion in grants during the first six months of 2019, an increase of nearly 50% compared to the prior year.

Meanwhile, Schwab Charitable said its donor-advised fund owners made more than $2.4 billion in grants over the 2019 fiscal year, ending June 30. That's a 33% increase compared to the prior year.

Donor-advised funds are accounts that individuals can open at a brokerage firm or a large foundation and make gifts of cash and other assets.

Though the fund isn't required to distribute grants to the charity right away, the donor receives an immediate income tax deduction for making the gift.

Any unspent assets in the account grow tax-free.