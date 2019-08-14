UK 2-year/10-year gilt curve inverts for first time since 2008

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.Bonds
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Markets
WeWork released its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.Technology
The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.Technology
No president wants to face voters in an economic downturn. But if that were Trump's only concern, he never would have pursued his haphazard trade policy in the first place,...Politics
A detente in the U.S.-China trade war has brought relief to Wall Street, and two Dow stocks could be worth a second glance.Trading Nation
Historical analysis shows that stocks typically have another 18 months to rally after an inversion before equity markets turn lower.Markets
China's Foreign Ministry said leading American officials are "anxious" to "instigate and see chaos" in Hong Kong.China Politics
If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...The Fed
Another sharp drop in mortgage rates sent even more homeowners to their lenders, hoping to save money on their monthly payments.Real Estate
Britain's government bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since the global financial crisis, traditionally a sign that some investors think a recession is nearing.
The yield on the 10-year gilt fell below the yield on the two-year gilt shortly after 1000 GMT for the first time since August 2008, according to data from Refinitiv.
Normally, a yield curve slopes upwards as investors expect to be compensated for taking on the risk of owning longer-maturity debt.
An inversion - when shorter-dated yields are higher than longer-dated ones - is sometimes considered a warning of a risk of recession, especially in the United States.