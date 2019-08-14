UK 2-year/10-year gilt curve inverts for first time since 2008

Skip Navigation
These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

Dow set to fall 300 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

WeWork just dropped its filing to go public, revealing its...

WeWork released its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.

CBS and Viacom reach merger deal, ending years of discussions

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.

Trump will have a harder time turning things around as the trade...

No president wants to face voters in an economic downturn. But if that were Trump's only concern, he never would have pursued his haphazard trade policy in the first place,...

These Dow stocks worth second look as US-China trade tensions...

A detente in the U.S.-China trade war has brought relief to Wall Street, and two Dow stocks could be worth a second glance.

After yield curve inverts, stocks typically have 18 months before...

Historical analysis shows that stocks typically have another 18 months to rally after an inversion before equity markets turn lower.

China accuses Pelosi and McConnell of inciting 'chaos' in Hong...

China's Foreign Ministry said leading American officials are "anxious" to "instigate and see chaos" in Hong Kong.

The $1 trillion US budget deficit is a big reason the Fed may...

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...

Weekly mortgage refinances spike 37% in one week as rates fall...

Another sharp drop in mortgage rates sent even more homeowners to their lenders, hoping to save money on their monthly payments.

Why the 737 Max grounding messes with airline schedules more than...

The extended delays in getting the Max off the ground are difficult for airlines like American since they work up to a year ahead of time coordinating schedules of flight...

Bonds

UK 2-year/10-year gilt curve inverts for first time since 2008

Key Points
  • The yield on the 10-year gilt falls below the yield on the two-year gilt for the first time since August 2008.
  • An yield curve inversion is sometimes considered a warning of a risk of recession, especially in the U.S.
Luke MacGregor | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Britain's government bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since the global financial crisis, traditionally a sign that some investors think a recession is nearing.

The yield on the 10-year gilt fell below the yield on the two-year gilt shortly after 1000 GMT for the first time since August 2008, according to data from Refinitiv.

Normally, a yield curve slopes upwards as investors expect to be compensated for taking on the risk of owning longer-maturity debt.

An inversion - when shorter-dated yields are higher than longer-dated ones - is sometimes considered a warning of a risk of recession, especially in the United States.