US 30-year bond yield falls to record low, threatens to break below 2%

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck

The yield on the benchmark 30-year Treasury bond plunged to a new record low on Wednesday as a global hunt for safer assets threatened to send the rate below 2% for the first time in history.

Shortly before 8 a.m. ET, the yield on the U.S. 30-year bond traded at 2.015%, well below its prior all-time low of 2.0889% hit in the days following Britain's June 2016 referendum to leave the European Union.

Bond market anomalies were the focus of Wall Street on Wednesday. Along with the record low in the 30-year yield, plunging long-term rates caused the 10-year yield to fall below the 2-year rate, a reliable recession indicator.

Long-term yields have swooned in August as concerns surrounding trade developments and GDP growth — coupled with expectations for lackluster inflation and more aggressive central bank action — have sent nervous traders in search of safer investments.

"It's a very unusual time period. We have had tariff issues like we're dealing with currency in about 80 years. It's about dealing with negative rates in most of the European countries and Japan," said Arthur Bass, managing director of fixed income financing, futures, and rates at Wedbush Securities.