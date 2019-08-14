WeWork offers a romantic vision in its IPO filing — alongside staggering losses

Signage is seen at the entrance of the WeWork offices on Broad Street in New York.

WeWork is not the first company to rent office space to workers and companies looking to set up in an established facility.

But its aspirational branding has lured in billions of dollars from tech investors who believe the company is much more than a glorified landlord.

WeWork borrows from tech jargon in calling itself a "space-as-a-service" business, modeled off of the term "software-as-a-service" used to describe companies like Salesforce.

In addition to offering stylish work spaces, WeWork says its "community technology" (AKA its app) helps its customers book rooms, find events and connect with one another.

This buzzy branding has ratcheted WeWork's valuation up to $47 billion as of January, when its largest backer, SoftBank, invested another $2 billion. Meanwhile, WeWork reported staggering losses in its S-1 filing released Wednesday. The company said it saw a net loss of more than $900 million for the first six months of 2019. By comparison, Uber, another recent tech IPO, reported a loss of more than $5 billion in its second quarter, which it largely blamed on stock-based compensation from the IPO.