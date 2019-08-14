Work to start soon on Texan wind farm that will power over 160,000 homes

Construction work on a Texan wind farm that's set to power to around 168,000 homes per year is expected to start in September.



The Maverick Creek Wind Project will be jointly developed by Renewable Energy Systems (RES) and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.



The facility, in Concho County, Texas, is expected to have a capacity of approximately 480 megawatts (MW), RES said Monday, and will be completed by late next year.

"We are pleased to partner with Algonquin on the Maverick Creek project," Graham Reid, the CEO of RES in the Americas, said in a statement on Monday. "This project is a clear demonstration of our mutual commitment to a sustainable future and growing the economy through renewable development."

While it may be famous for its oil fields, Texas is also a wind energy powerhouse. It is home to more than 25,600 MW of installed wind capacity, according to the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), which places it first in U.S. state rankings.



There are more than 13,000 wind turbines in Texas and in 2018 the wind industry supported more than 25,000 jobs there, the AWEA says.