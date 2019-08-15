Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Alphabet, Levi Strauss, Caterpillar & more

J.P. Morgan said the race track operator is now in a position to reap the benefits of past investments.

"Formula 1 is emerging from a transition period following Liberty assuming control of the asset in January 2017.Costs, which ramped over the prior two years, are at or close to run-rate levels, and F1 is now in position to reap the benefit of past investments. We estimate adjusted OIBDA will increase 20% this year with the start of a pay-TV deal with Sky, and forecast more modest though steady growth thereafter, driven by contractual escalators, new sponsors, additional grands prix, and broadcast renewals in the US and Western Europe for which we see upside. "