Asia stocks trade lower as bond markets signal recession warning

Shares in Asia traded lower Thursday morning after the main yield curve in U.S. Treasurys inverted overnight, triggering fears over the state of the U.S. economy.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.91% in early trade, while the Topix index dropped 1.95%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also tumbled 1.91%.
The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shed 0.34% overall.
Investors will be watching the bond market today, after the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note briefly broke below the 2-year rate overnight, an odd bond market phenomenon that has historically been a reliable indicator of economic recessions. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also sent to a new record low on Wednesday.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was last at 1.5843%, as compared to the 2-year rate at 1.5812%.
Markets in South Korea and India are closed on Thursday for holidays.
Bank stocks across the region also fell on Thursday, after financials stateside saw a rout overnight amid the market turmoil on Wall Street.
In Japan, shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped 1.88% and Nomura fell 2.59%. Over in Australia, the financial subindex declined more than 1.5% as the so-called Big Four banks saw their stock decline: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 2.13%, Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 1.61%, Westpac slipped 1.96% and National Australia Bank dropped 2.13%.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 800.49 points to close at 25,479.42 — its worst percentage drop of the year and fourth-largest point drop of all time. The S&P 500 fell 2.93% to finish its trading day at 2,840.6, while the Nasdaq Composite closed 3.02% lower at 7,773.94.
The moves came amid rising fears over the global economy, with China reporting weaker than expected industrial output for July and Germany posting a negative gross domestic print for the second quarter.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.949 after surging from levels below 97.8 yesterday.
The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 105.89 against the dollar after strengthening sharply from levels above 106.5 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6754 after dropping from levels above $0.676 yesterday.
Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asian trading hours after seeing sharp losses on Wednesday. International benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.69% to $59.07 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures shed 0.53% to $54.94 per barrel.
Here's a look at some of the data due today:
— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.