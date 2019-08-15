Asia stocks trade lower as bond markets signal recession warning

Shares in Asia traded lower Thursday morning after the main yield curve in U.S. Treasurys inverted overnight, triggering fears over the state of the U.S. economy.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.91% in early trade, while the Topix index dropped 1.95%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also tumbled 1.91%.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shed 0.34% overall.

Investors will be watching the bond market today, after the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note briefly broke below the 2-year rate overnight, an odd bond market phenomenon that has historically been a reliable indicator of economic recessions. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also sent to a new record low on Wednesday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was last at 1.5843%, as compared to the 2-year rate at 1.5812%.

Markets in South Korea and India are closed on Thursday for holidays.