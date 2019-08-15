Bond yields are tumbling throughout Asia Pacific

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to a record low in the morning of Asian trading hours on Thursday, breaching the 2% level for its first time, according to...US Treasurysread more
China needs to take power away from Hong Kong's tycoons and fix its property market, according to a widely followed economist.China Economyread more
Yields for 10-year government bonds in major Asian markets have been dropping sharply as recession fears send investors pouring into the assets.Bondsread more
Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.Politicsread more
Wall Street is expecting Alibaba's core commerce business to drive growth alongside cloud computing.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday suggested a "personal meeting" with China's President Xi over the ongoing Hong Kong crisis.Politicsread more
Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...Politicsread more
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Seoul will "gladly join hands" if Tokyo chooses dialogue as the two nations deal with an escalating trade row.Asia Politicsread more
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
Housing market analyst Ivy Zelman, known for predicting the 2005 housing peak and the 2012 housing bottom, spoke to CNBC's Power Lunch on Wednesday.Real Estateread more
With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.Market Insiderread more
Yields for 10-year government bonds in major Asian markets have been dropping sharply as recession fears send investors pouring into the assets.
Bond prices move opposite yields, and as investors rush to buy them, prices surge and yields fall in tandem.
Here's a look at how each market's 10-year government bond yield has fallen by Thursday morning, versus a week ago and the beginning of the month.
Japan
Aug. 15: -0.24
Aug. 8: -0.19
Aug.1: -0.14
Australia
Aug. 15: 0.89
Aug.8: 0.98
Aug.1: 1.20
Hong Kong
Aug. 15: 1.20
Aug. 8: 1.27
Aug. 1: 1.65
South Korea
Aug. 15: 1.24
Aug. 8: 1.27
Aug.1: 1.41
Singapore
Aug.15: 1.61
Aug. 8: 1.73
Aug. 1: 1.92
Recession fears have roiled markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note broke below the 2-year rate early Wednesday, which is a bond market phenomenon that's been a reliable, albeit early, indicator for economic recessions.
The yield on the U.S. 30-year bond also fell to a new low.
In the U.S., investors have also been rushing into bonds. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, TLT jumped 2.1% on Monday, its biggest gain in a year.
Commenting on the recent main yield curve inversion in the U.S., former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Wednesday that "it may be a less good signal " this time around.
"The reason for that is there are a number of factors other than market expectations about the future path of interest rates that are pushing down long-term yields," Yellen said on Fox Business Network.
— CNBC's Eustance Huang, Thomas Franck and Patti Domm contributed to this report.