Cathay Pacific says it fired two pilots over Hong Kong protests

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.Politicsread more
Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...Politicsread more
China needs to take power away from Hong Kong's tycoons and fix its property market, according to a widely followed economist.China Economyread more
President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday suggested a "personal meeting" with China's President Xi over the ongoing Hong Kong crisis.Politicsread more
Housing market analyst Ivy Zelman, known for predicting the 2005 housing peak and the 2012 housing bottom, spoke to CNBC's Power Lunch on Wednesday.Real Estateread more
With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.Market Insiderread more
The stock market has done something so unusual this week that it only happened 19 times in the past 30 years.Marketsread more
The Vision Fund said it completed a $110 million investment in Swiss start-up Energy Vault, which creates renewable energy storage products.Technologyread more
Cisco beat in its key Infrastructure Platforms segment, but the company's guidance for the next quarter came in below the levels analysts were anticipating.Technologyread more
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital took a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.Hedge Fundsread more
Cathay Pacific has terminated the employment of two pilots, the company said on Wednesday, after it suspended them in the past week over their involvement in protests in Hong Kong.
"In response to media inquiries, Cathay Pacific confirms that two pilots have been terminated in accordance with the terms and conditions of their employment contracts," the Hong Kong-based airline said in an e-mailed statement.
"One is currently involved in legal proceedings. The other misused company information on Flight CX216/12 August. Cathay Pacific wishes to make it clear that we express no view whatsoever on the subject matter of any ongoing proceedings," it said.
China's aviation regulator last week demanded Cathay suspend personnel who engaged in illegal protests in the city.
The airline later moved to suspend a pilot who was among more than 40 people charged with rioting for allegedly taking part in violent clashes with police near Beijing's main representative office in Hong Kong.
It suspended a second pilot on Tuesday.