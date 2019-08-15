China says it has to take counter-measures to latest US tariffs

China vowed to take steps to counter U.S. tariffs, rattling global equity markets and sending Dow futures plummeting.Marketsread more
China has to take necessary counter-measures to the latest U.S. tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods, the finance ministy said on Thursday.Politicsread more
Walmart on Thursday reported earnings that topped expectations and raised its outlook for the full year, building on the momentum in its core U.S. business and investments...Retailread more
The stock market has done something so unusual this week that it only happened 19 times in the past 30 years.Marketsread more
The numbers signal a mix of short-term tactics and long-term strategy for the Saudis, industry experts say.Oilread more
The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after the closely-watched 10-year Treasury note and the 2-year inverted.Bondsread more
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital took a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.Hedge Fundsread more
Cisco beat in its key Infrastructure Platforms segment, but the company's guidance for the next quarter came in below the levels analysts were anticipating.Technologyread more
Amid fears of a looming recession after an indicator flashed a warning signal, one strategist told CNBC that the inverted yield curve "predicts absolutely nothing."World Economyread more
Grace 1 was seized on July 4 by the British overseas territory who accused it of breaking EU sanctions.Energyread more
Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.Politicsread more
China has to take necessary counter-measures to the latest U.S. tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods, the finance ministy said on Thursday.
The ministry also said the U.S. tariffs violate a consensus reached by leaders of two countries and get off the right track of resolving disputes via negotiation.
The United States said early this month it would slap duties on $300 billion of Chinese goods from Sept. 1, which would effectively cover all of China's exports to the United States.
But President Donald Trump backed off part of the plan on Tuesday, delaying duties on some of the items on the list such as cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods, in the hopes of blunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales. Tariffs will still apply to those products from mid-December.