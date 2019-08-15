Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stock sell-off set to continue with Dow futures pointing to...

China vowed to take steps to counter U.S. tariffs, rattling global equity markets and sending Dow futures plummeting.

Marketsread more

China says it has to take counter-measures to latest US tariffs

China has to take necessary counter-measures to the latest U.S. tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods, the finance ministy said on Thursday.

Politicsread more

Walmart shares jump on earnings beat, raised outlook

Walmart on Thursday reported earnings that topped expectations and raised its outlook for the full year, building on the momentum in its core U.S. business and investments...

Retailread more

The stock market's unusual pattern this week has historically...

The stock market has done something so unusual this week that it only happened 19 times in the past 30 years.

Marketsread more

Saudi Arabia is dramatically changing its oil exports to China...

The numbers signal a mix of short-term tactics and long-term strategy for the Saudis, industry experts say.

Oilread more

30-year Treasury yield falls below 2% for the first time ever

The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after the closely-watched 10-year Treasury note and the 2-year inverted.

Bondsread more

Bill Ackman reveals a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire...

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital took a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Hedge Fundsread more

Cisco drops on poor guidance, says China business dropped 25%

Cisco beat in its key Infrastructure Platforms segment, but the company's guidance for the next quarter came in below the levels analysts were anticipating.

Technologyread more

Strategist: Yield curves predict 'absolutely nothing'

Amid fears of a looming recession after an indicator flashed a warning signal, one strategist told CNBC that the inverted yield curve "predicts absolutely nothing."

World Economyread more

The US has reportedly applied to seize an Iran oil tanker being...

Grace 1 was seized on July 4 by the British overseas territory who accused it of breaking EU sanctions.

Energyread more

Trump rips 'clueless Jay Powell' and the Fed as the market slides

Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.

Politicsread more

Hong Kong's tycoons 'are the problem' underlying recent unrest,...

China needs to take power away from Hong Kong's tycoons and fix its property market, according to a widely followed economist.

China Economyread more
Politics

China says it has to take counter-measures to latest US tariffs

VIDEO4:5704:57
China vows to retaliate against the US for Sept. 1 tariffs
Squawk Box

China has to take necessary counter-measures to the latest U.S. tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods, the finance ministy said on Thursday.

The ministry also said the U.S. tariffs violate a consensus reached by leaders of two countries and get off the right track of resolving disputes via negotiation.

The United States said early this month it would slap duties on $300 billion of Chinese goods from Sept. 1, which would effectively cover all of China's exports to the United States.

But President Donald Trump backed off part of the plan on Tuesday, delaying duties on some of the items on the list such as cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods, in the hopes of blunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales. Tariffs will still apply to those products from mid-December.