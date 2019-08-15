CEO of Cisco, which saw a huge drop in China sales, says state-owned enterprises shunned them

Skip Navigation
Trump, Navarro are the only officials in the White House blaming...

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."

Dow rebounds from worst day of 2019, Walmart shares lead gains

Stocks rose on Thursday as retail giant Walmart's strong result and positive economic data helped lift investor sentiment.

GE shares tank after Madoff whistleblower calls it a 'bigger...

GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

AOL held talks to buy YouTube, Facebook in 2006, ex-CEO reveals

Former AOL CEO Jon Miller revealed to CNBC that he held talks to acquire both YouTube and Facebook in 2006 but never got support from the Time Warner board to close the deals.

Utilities and these other stocks win when volatility strikes Wall...

Here are the top performing ETFs following spikes in volatility, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho.

China softens stance on trade after saying it has to take...

"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...

Ex-Time Warner CEO says he has doubts about strategy that led...

Jeff Bewkes, former CEO of Time Warner, sold his company to AT&T in a deal that closed last year. But Bewkes said in an exclusive CNBC interview that he believes vertical...

Israel bars Democrats Tlaib and Omar from visiting after Trump...

The decision came after President Donald Trump said Israel would be showing "great weakness" by allowing the two outspoken progressive lawmakers to visit the allied nation.

Walmart just showed it's being even more aggressive to take on...

Walmart's latest quarterly earnings report just revealed how the biggest retailer in the world is being even more aggressive to take on Amazon.

Luxury automakers from Bugatti to Pagani to debut new cars at...

More than a dozen different luxury brands, including Acura, BMW, Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz and Pininfarina, are showing off their latest concept and production models at Pebble...

Tapestry shares plunge as Kate Spade weakness prompts lower...

Shares of Tapestry are sliding after the luxury apparel company missed revenue estimates in its quarterly report.

Tech

CEO of Cisco, which saw a huge drop in China sales, says state-owned enterprises shunned them

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Chinese government-controlled enterprises are opting to work with local vendors rather than American-owned companies, says Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins.
  • "We certainly saw an impact on our business in China this quarter" of the trade war between Washington and Beijing, he reports.
  • "While it's a small part of our business, when it falls off that precipitously, it creates a challenge," says Robbins.
VIDEO2:5102:51
CEO Chuck Robbins breaks down Cisco's exposure to the trade war
Squawk on the Street

Chinese government-controlled enterprises are opting to work with local vendors rather than American-owned companies as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins told CNBC on Thursday.

"We certainly saw an impact on our business in China this quarter. A lot of state-owned enterprises, I think where they have options, they're choosing local manufacturers," Robbins said on "Squawk on the Street. " "We don't know if that's a short-term thing or a long-term thing."

Cisco shares tumbled Thursday after the California-based computer networking equipment company issued weaker-than-expected forward guidance, citing macro uncertainty. Revenue in China was down 25% on an annualized basis in its fiscal fourth quarter, Cisco Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kramer said on Wednesday's post-earnings conference call.

"While it's a small part of our business, when it falls off that precipitously, it creates a challenge," Robbins told CNBC on Thursday. "We saw strength in other parts of the business. But during July, we felt a slight change in sort of the overall macro [economic environment] versus what we'd experienced in the prior months."

If the U.S. and China were able to strike a deal to resolve their trade and technology disputes, Robbins said that he would expect "more robust access" in China.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday it hopes to "meet the U.S. halfway" on trade issues.

"On the basis of equality and mutual respect, we will find mutually acceptable solutions through dialogue and consultation," China's spokesperson at the foreign ministry Hua Chunying said Thursday, according to a CNBC translation.

It's a softer stance from earlier in the day, when China's State Council Tariff Committee said the Trump administration's tariffs "seriously violated" an agreement made by leaders of the two countries and would take necessary countermeasures.

Discussions between the world's two largest economies will be held in two weeks, China's Commerce Ministry confirmed.

— CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.