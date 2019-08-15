German banks are in a much worse position than the rest of Europe, Citi analyst says

German lenders are in a uniquely dangerous position compared to their European counterparts, according to Ronit Ghose, global head of banks research at Citi.

The European banking sector has been struggling with profitability ever since the financial crisis, with the sector's second-quarter earnings down 7% year-on-year. Many have cited persistent low interest rates from the European Central Banks (ECB) as their biggest obstacle in the path to profit.

The Stoxx Europe banks has fallen 45% over the past 10 years. This in comparison to the U.S.-focused KBE bank ETF, that tracks banks stateside, has added 86%.

Pressure from the low rate environment has been compounded by a global economic slowdown, trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty, but a combination of structural vulnerability and domestic economic weakness renders the outlook for German banks all the more bleak.