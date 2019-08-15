German banks are in a much worse position than the rest of Europe, Citi analyst says

GE says in a statement that Madoff whistleblower's allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
Whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a new report about General Electric, saying the company is using some of the same accounting tricks as Enron.Financeread more
Stocks rose on Thursday as retail giant Walmart's strong result and positive economic data helped lift investor sentiment.Marketsread more
"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...Politicsread more
Many are worried that the inversion in the yield curve is a scary recession warning, but in fact, it can be even scarier when the curve reverses and begins to steepen again....Market Insiderread more
Here are the top performing ETFs following spikes in volatility, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho.Investingread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer says Wall Street should not assume a recession is on the horizon.Economyread more
The nation's homebuilders are feeling better about their business, as falling mortgage rates help more buyers afford homes. They are still not, however, building enough homes...Real Estateread more
Here's how to find your Apple Card number on your iPhone if you need to make a purchase that requires you to enter in a card number, expiration date and security code.Technologyread more
New vehicles sales in California dropped 5.6% in the first half of 2019, setting the state on track for full-year sales to fall short of 2 million vehicles for the first time...Autosread more
Congress instructed the FDA to require graphic warnings on cigarettes as part of the 2009 Tobacco Control Act. The tobacco industry successfully fought the initial labels,...Health and Scienceread more
German lenders are in a uniquely dangerous position compared to their European counterparts, according to Ronit Ghose, global head of banks research at Citi.
The European banking sector has been struggling with profitability ever since the financial crisis, with the sector's second-quarter earnings down 7% year-on-year. Many have cited persistent low interest rates from the European Central Banks (ECB) as their biggest obstacle in the path to profit.
The Stoxx Europe banks has fallen 45% over the past 10 years. This in comparison to the U.S.-focused KBE bank ETF, that tracks banks stateside, has added 86%.
Pressure from the low rate environment has been compounded by a global economic slowdown, trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty, but a combination of structural vulnerability and domestic economic weakness renders the outlook for German banks all the more bleak.
Italian banks have recently seen share prices hit by domestic political chaos, after Matteo Salvini's Lega party blew up the governing coalition arrangement, but speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday, Ghose said that from a profitability perspective, German lenders are in "a much worse position" than their Italian counterparts.
"The Italian banks have done some cleanup on their balance sheets, like the Spanish banks. The Germans next year are going to make 2-3% return on equity (ROE), and this year will be even worse," he said.
Restructuring and cost cutting now permeate European banks' strategies, but Ghose suggested the most effective programs have been concentrated in Scandinavia and the Benelux region (the politico-economic union between neighboring states Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg).
"Over the last 10 years they've halved branch networks, cut headcount, and they've done it because of two things: they have flexible labor markets, and they have smart management teams. They are forward-looking, they have used digitization and restructuring well," he said.
During the last earnings season, however, French banks showed early indications of progress in restructuring efforts on the whole.
"The market applauded this in the second-quarter earnings season," he said.
"The French began to talk about cost-cutting, they're going to show some progress, and the market is waiting for that."
By contrast, Deutsche Bank shares touched an all-time low on Thursday, falling to 5.81 euros per share during morning trade amid the latest market sell-off.
The German lender is in the process of a mass restructuring program which will see 18,000 jobs cut by 2022 worldwide and the closure of its equities sales and trading business, but investors have reacted with a degree of skepticism.
The bank's share price has been in decline for a number of years, with a host of structural and wider economic challenges exacerbated by a string of scandals relating to anti-money laundering failures.
Domestic rival Commerzbank, the subject of a failed merger deal with Deutsche this year, has also seen its share price plunge over the past 18 months.