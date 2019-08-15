Cramer's lightning round: Everyone should put 10% of their money in gold

Skip Navigation
The economy looks nowhere near as bad as the bond market predicts

Economists ratcheted up their GDP forecasts for the third quarter to a median 2.1% on Thursday.

Bonds

GE CEO Larry Culp bought company's stock after fraud accusation

Earlier, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the conglomerate "a bigger fraud than Enron."

Markets

Nvidia jumps on earnings beat

Nvidia's revenue was down year over year again, but it still beat estimates, sending the stock upward.

Technology

GE shares tank after Madoff whistleblower calls it a 'bigger...

GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

Markets

Trump, Navarro are only officials in White House blaming Fed for...

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."

Markets

Jeffrey Epstein had broken neck bones, raising questions about...

The FBI and a Justice Department watchdog are continuing to probe the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Politics

10-year Treasury yield falls to three-year low below 1.5%,...

The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted.

Bonds

Trump ally Corey Lewandowski subpoenaed by Dems as he hints at...

The subpoenas were revealed as Lewandowski stoked speculation that he was considering a Senate bid in New Hampshire against incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.

2020 Elections

Cramer: Expect more volatility until the bond market finds some...

"As long as Treasury yields keep plummeting, investors will remain unsure of themselves," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

GE board member Leslie Seidman responds to Markopolos' fraud...

Seidman, a General Electric board director and chair of its audit committee, told CNBC on Thursday that Harry Markopolos' report is "full of misleading, inaccurate and...

Markets

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Applied...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.

Market Insider

Equinox chief: 'I'm sorry for the impact' of Trump fundraiser 'on...

Equinox's executive chairman, Harvey Spevak, issued a statement apologizing for the backlash generated by Stephen Ross' association with President Donald Trump. Spevak...

Politics

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Everyone should put 10% of their money in gold

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Penn National Gaming: "I actually kind of like it down here. I don't want you to leave it. I like the domestic game because you don't have the Hong Kong problem. I say stick with it. Don't double down, but let's stick with it."

Viacom: "Nothing, they're both going down. It's driving me crazy. Charitable trust owns Via and I just think you should buy it. This merger is absolutely terrific. [CEO] Bob Bakish has to come on 'Mad Money' and explain why this is great, and I think, therefore, people will understand why my charitable trust owns it."

Berkshire Hathaway: Buy it.

Kirkland Lake Gold: "You've done the work. You're absolutely right, I like Kirkland. Now look, let's be frank … let's go Agnico Eagle, is my favorite and then I like Barrick for value, but yours you've got a good one too and gold stocks do trade together and everyone should own 10% of their money in gold, is fine with me. "

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: "You're taking kind of a risk there. I do like the company, but I got to tell you Marvell … 'cause Rick Hill is the chairman and Rick Hill – Midas, is what they call him."

Yeti: "I like Yeti very much. … It's a great brand name."

Green Dot: "That was not that good a quarter, unless you know something that I don't. It's a shot in the dark. They lowered guidance really badly. I'm going to have to take a pass on that one, I think you're on your own."

WATCH Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO4:1104:11
Cramer's lightning round: Everyone should put 10% of their money in gold
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Viacom.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com