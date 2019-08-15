Cramer's lightning round: Everyone should put 10% of their money in gold

Economists ratcheted up their GDP forecasts for the third quarter to a median 2.1% on Thursday.Bondsread more
Penn National Gaming: "I actually kind of like it down here. I don't want you to leave it. I like the domestic game because you don't have the Hong Kong problem. I say stick with it. Don't double down, but let's stick with it."
Viacom: "Nothing, they're both going down. It's driving me crazy. Charitable trust owns Via and I just think you should buy it. This merger is absolutely terrific. [CEO] Bob Bakish has to come on 'Mad Money' and explain why this is great, and I think, therefore, people will understand why my charitable trust owns it."
Berkshire Hathaway: Buy it.
Kirkland Lake Gold: "You've done the work. You're absolutely right, I like Kirkland. Now look, let's be frank … let's go Agnico Eagle, is my favorite and then I like Barrick for value, but yours you've got a good one too and gold stocks do trade together and everyone should own 10% of their money in gold, is fine with me. "
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: "You're taking kind of a risk there. I do like the company, but I got to tell you Marvell … 'cause Rick Hill is the chairman and Rick Hill – Midas, is what they call him."
Yeti: "I like Yeti very much. … It's a great brand name."
Green Dot: "That was not that good a quarter, unless you know something that I don't. It's a shot in the dark. They lowered guidance really badly. I'm going to have to take a pass on that one, I think you're on your own."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Viacom.
