Cramer Remix: If I had a hammer, I'd hit myself over the head because of Caterpillar

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told a caller that he likes Caterpillar, but the stock is letting him down.
"If I could hit myself over the head with a hammer because of this Caterpillar I would," the "Mad Money" host said.
The large machinery manufacturer, holding a $64.8 billion market cap, has watched its share price drop nearly 10% this year, and the year-over-year comparison is nearly 13% under. Cramer thinks the company is undervalued, but it has yet to bounce as he expected.
"The stock, I think, is cheap, but I think it's going even lower," he said.
The stock market will continue to be volatile until the bond market finds some stability, Cramer said.
Investors, however, "took a step in the right direction" in the day of mixed trading, he said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed nearly 100 points the day after suffering its worst session of 2019. The S&P 500 rose 0.25% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.09%.
"As long as Treasury yields keep plummeting, investors will remain unsure of themselves. At least today, they finally found some stocks to buy along with bonds," the host said. "It's just that they're the wrong stocks, the recession stocks, not the kind of leaders we want to get behind."
Waste Management's James Fish sat down with Cramer on "Mad Money," where the chief explained how they are taking a more proactive approach to recycling. Recycle commodity prices are at 25-year lows, he said.
We're changing the model, " he said. "I'm not sure we're getting a lot better as producers of recycles or trash, but we're going to change the way we sort that material and I think it really improves the quality."
AMN Healthcare Services CEO Susan Salka told Cramer that the staffing company has found strong demand for employees across various of its business units.
"What we're seeing more than anything is that our clients really want to work with a total workforce solution partner like AMN," she said, "and we've really made a pretty tremendous transformation over the last decade from moving from a transnational relationship to much more of a strategic relationship with our clients."
Cramer said that fear can walk the economy into a recession.
Confidence fuels investors and businesses to put money to work and take risks, but endless talk about a potential recession can "erode that very confidence," the host said.
"If bond yields keep plummeting, it might not matter. We'll scare ourselves right out of this terrific multi-year expansion, for certain," he said. "But a recession? That's not necessarily on the table, as long as the [Federal Reserve] acts aggressively to ensure a soft landing."
Kirkland Lake Gold: "You've done the work. You're absolutely right, I like Kirkland. Now look, let's be frank … let's go Agnico Eagle, is my favorite and then I like Barrick for value, but yours you've got a good one too and gold stocks do trade together and everyone should own 10% of their money in gold, is fine with me. "
Penn National Gaming: "I actually kind of like it down here. I don't want you to leave it. I like the domestic game because you don't have the Hong Kong problem. I say stick with it. Don't double down, but let's stick with it."
Viacom: "Nothing, they're both going down. It's driving me crazy. Charitable trust owns Via and I just think you should buy it. This merger is absolutely terrific. [CEO] Bob Bakish has to come on 'Mad Money' and explain why this is great, and I think, therefore, people will understand why my charitable trust owns it."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Viacom and Caterpillar.
