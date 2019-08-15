'This is not 2008' — Cramer says a recession should not be a foregone conclusion

GE says in a statement that Madoff whistleblower's allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
Whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a new report about General Electric, saying the company is using some of the same accounting tricks as Enron.Financeread more
Stocks were trading around the flat line on Thursday, struggling to rebound from the steep losses in the previous session.Marketsread more
The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."Marketsread more
"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...Politicsread more
Chinese government-controlled enterprises are opting to work with local vendors rather than American-owned companies, says Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins.Technologyread more
Less than a day earlier, Trump appeared to propose that a "personal meeting" between himself and Xi could bring a speedy end to "the Hong Kong problem."Politicsread more
Many are worried that the inversion in the yield curve is a scary recession warning, but in fact, it can be even scarier when the curve reverses and begins to steepen again....Market Insiderread more
Here are the top performing ETFs following spikes in volatility, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho.Investingread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer says Wall Street should not assume a recession is on the horizon.Economyread more
When the market is in the grips of a roller-coaster ride and worrisome headlines keep swirling, what can you bet on? In a volatile market, the answer for one trader is: bet on...Options Actionread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday that Wall Street should not assume a recession is on the horizon.
"This isn't 2008," Cramer exclaimed, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 800 points, or 3%, in its worst session of the year, and the bond market flashed its strongest recession signal yet with the inversion of the 2-year Treasury yield briefly going higher than the 10-year yield.
"This is not a trainwreck," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street. " This time around, he stressed, it's not concern over consumer confidence, credit or derivatives that's causing markets to fall as had been the case during the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent Great Recession.
To bolster his argument, Cramer cited former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen who told Fox Business on Wednesday that markets may be wrong in trusting the yield curve inversion as a key recession indicator.
"Historically, it has been a pretty good signal of recession, and I think that's when markets pay attention to it. But I would really urge that on this occasion it may be a less good signal," Yellen said. "The reason for that is there are a number of factors other than market expectations about the future path of interest rates that are pushing down long-term yields."
On Thursday, stocks were getting a bounce before backing off again. Investors were still buying bonds, which inversely sent yields even lower. In early trading, the 30-year Treasury yield dropped below 2% for the first time ever.
Cramer said that such a level on the 30-year yield is not deserved, suggesting, as he has in the past, that the economic data is not pointing to a recession.