Dale Earnhardt Jr. taken to hospital after surviving plane crash in Tennessee

Dale Earnhardt Jr. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 24, 2017 in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in a small plane crash in Carter County, Tennessee, according to his family and sheriff's officials.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told WJHL that Earnhardt's wife and child were also on the plane with him, along with a pilot, a family dog and another passenger.