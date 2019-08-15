Skip Navigation
US Markets

Dale Earnhardt Jr. taken to hospital after surviving plane crash in Tennessee

Riya Bhattacharjee@loislane28
Key Points
  • Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in a small plane crash in Carter County, Tennessee, according to his family and sheriff's officials.
  • Earnhardt's sister, Kelly Earnhardt, tweets about the crash, saying everyone is safe.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 24, 2017 in Loudon, New Hampshire.
Getty Images

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in a small plane crash in Carter County, Tennessee, according to his family and sheriff's officials.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told WJHL that Earnhardt's wife and child were also on the plane with him, along with a pilot, a family dog and another passenger.

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in a small plane crash in Carter County, Tennessee, according to his family and sheriff's officials.
Stephanie Parshall

Earnhardt's sister, Kelly Earnhardt, tweeted about the crash, saying everyone was safe:

"I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding."

According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, Earnhardt was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center "for minor injuries."

The FAA confirmed to WJHL that five people were on the plane. The agency also confirmed that the aircraft was a Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air, LLC, based in Moorsville, North Carolina, and that it rolled off the end of a runway at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport and caught fire at 4:30 p.m. local time.

A video taken by NBC affiliate WCYB showed Earnhardt receiving treatment at the scene.

Earnhardt is currently an analyst for NASCAR on NBC, and competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for his team JR Motorsports.

Disclosure: NBC and CNBC are owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal unit.

