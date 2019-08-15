Ex-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski subpoenaed by Dems as he hints at Senate run

Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for US President Donald Trump, watches as Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky, August 1, 2019, as he travels to Cincinnati, Ohio, to hold a campaign rally.

Rick Dearborn, who was the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, was also subpoenaed for public testimony. They are scheduled to appear before the committee on Sept. 17.

The House Judiciary Committee revealed the subpoenas just a few hours before Lewandowski was set to meet with Trump and attend a campaign rally in New Hampshire .

Lewandowski, 45, was mentioned prominently in the second volume of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, which detailed multiple instances of possible obstruction of justice by the president without making a determination on whether Trump committed a crime.

UNITED STATES - JULY 26: Rick Dearborn, nominee to be a member of the Amtrak Board of Directors, attends his Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing in Russell Building on July 26, 2018.

On Thursday morning, Lewandowski had stoked speculation that he was considering a Senate bid in New Hampshire — a crucial swing state for the 2020 presidential election — against incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.

Lewandowski and Dearborn's testimony, Nadler said, will help inform the committee's decision on whether to recommend articles of impeachment against Trump.

"Corey Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn were prominently featured in the Special Counsel's description of President Trump's efforts to obstruct justice," Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

"No one is above the law," he added.

A spokesman for the Judiciary Committee's Republican minority told NBC News that the subpoenas "only waste more time and taxpayer dollars as Democrats demand information we already have."

Lewandowski appears to have curried Trump's favor since his departure from the Trump campaign in June 2016.

"I think Corey is a fantastic guy, and I don't think he's made that decision yet. I will say this, if he ran — he would be a great senator — if he ran and won he would be a great senator," Trump said in an interview on a New Hampshire radio show Thursday morning.

About three months before he left Trump's campaign, Lewandowski was charged with battery after yanking the arm of a reporter who attempted to ask Trump a question at a campaign event in Florida.

Lewandowski surrendered to the police while maintaining his innocence; he was not charged.

Lewandowski is mentioned dozens of times in Mueller's report on Russian election meddling, possible obstruction and possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The report says that Trump, in June 2017, told Lewandowski in an Oval Office meeting to give then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions a message directing Sessions to call Mueller's probe "very unfair."

Lewandowski said he understood the request, but then asked Dearborn to deliver it for him, according to the Mueller report. Dearborn did not deliver the message.

