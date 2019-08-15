What to watch today: Futures swing to losses, China threatens countermeasures, and Cisco warns

U.S. stock futures, which had been pointing to a strong Wall Street open, swung to losses, after China threatened to take unspecified countermeasures if the U.S. goes ahead with planned new tariffs on Sept. 1. On Wednesday, the Dow saw its worst drop of the year, 800 points or 3%. It's also tracking for its largest weekly decline of 2019. Going into Thursday's trading session, the Dow was down 7% from its all-time highs in July. (CNBC)



* 30-year Treasury yield falls to new historic low (CNBC)

* Inverted yield curve explained: What it means for your money (CNBC)



China said those countermeasures would be needed because the U.S. tariffs violate a consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump, and get off the right track of resolving disputes via negotiation. (CNBC)



As China ponders its response to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the government in the city announced plans to implement stimulus measures. It also cut its growth forecast to potentially flat for the rest of the year, down from already anemic expectations. (CNBC)



* Trump suggests 'personal meeting' with China's Xi over Hong Kong crisis (CNBC)

* In 'clear warning', Chinese paramilitary forces exercise near Hong Kong (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia has seriously ramped up its oil exports to China in recent months, doubling in the span of a year. During the same period, the kingdom's oil exports to the U.S. dropped by nearly two-thirds. The numbers signal a mix of short-term tactics and long-term strategy for the Saudis. (CNBC)



Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO), a Dow component, were falling about 9% in the premarket after the networking equipment maker warned about futures earnings and revenue, saying its China business dropped 25%. However, Cisco did beat estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue. (CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) issues quarterly earnings before the bell, with Alibaba (BABA), J.C. Penney (JCP), and Tapestry (TPR), formerly Coach, also reporting. Applied Materials (AMAT) and Nvidia (NVDA) are out after the bell. (CNBC)



* Walmart shares jump 6% on earnings beat, raised outlook (CNBC)

On the U.S. economic calendar, data on jobless claims, productivity, and retail sales, along with the New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing index are all released at 8:30 a.m. ET. July industrial production is issued at 9:15 a.m. ET, while June business inventories and August homebuilder sentiment figures are both out at 10 a.m. ET.

