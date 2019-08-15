GE CEO Larry Culp bought nearly $2 million worth of the company's stock after fraud accusation

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The economy looks nowhere near as bad as the bond market predicts

Economists ratcheted up their GDP forecasts for the third quarter to a median 2.1% on Thursday.

Bondsread more

GE CEO Larry Culp bought company's stock after fraud accusation

Earlier, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the conglomerate "a bigger fraud than Enron."

Marketsread more

Nvidia jumps on earnings beat

Nvidia's revenue was down year over year again, but it still beat estimates, sending the stock upward.

Technologyread more

GE shares tank after Madoff whistleblower calls it a 'bigger...

GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

Marketsread more

Trump, Navarro are only officials in White House blaming Fed for...

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."

Marketsread more

Jeffrey Epstein had broken neck bones, raising questions about...

The FBI and a Justice Department watchdog are continuing to probe the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Politicsread more

10-year Treasury yield falls to three-year low below 1.5%,...

The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted.

Bondsread more

Trump ally Corey Lewandowski subpoenaed by Dems as he hints at...

The subpoenas were revealed as Lewandowski stoked speculation that he was considering a Senate bid in New Hampshire against incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.

2020 Electionsread more

GE board member Leslie Seidman responds to Markopolos' fraud...

Seidman, a General Electric board director and chair of its audit committee, told CNBC on Thursday that Harry Markopolos' report is "full of misleading, inaccurate and...

Marketsread more

Equinox chief: 'I'm sorry for the impact' of Trump fundraiser 'on...

Equinox's executive chairman, Harvey Spevak, issued a statement apologizing for the backlash generated by Stephen Ross' association with President Donald Trump. Spevak...

Politicsread more

GE CEO Culp calls report accusing company of fraud 'market...

GE's CEO said the accusations of fraud by Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos are false, and driven by market manipulation.

Marketsread more

Revlon stock jumps on report that the cosmetics company is...

Earlier this month, Revlon received a $200 million four-year senior secured loan to help fund its business.

Retailread more
Markets

GE CEO Larry Culp bought nearly $2 million worth of the company's stock after fraud accusation

Christine Wang@christiiineeee
Kate Rooney@Kr00ney
Key Points
  • General Electric CEO Larry Culp bought a bulk of the company's stock after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the conglomerate "a bigger fraud than Enron."
  • In a 175-page report, Markopolos accuses GE of issuing fraudulent financial statements to hide the extent of its accounting problems. After the allegations, GE shares plunged 11% for their biggest drop since April 2008.
  • "This is market manipulation – pure and simple," Culp said in a statement. "Mr. Markopolos's report contains false statements of fact and these claims could have been corrected if he had checked them with GE before publishing the report."
Larry Culp, CEO, General Electric
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

General Electric CEO Larry Culp bought nearly $2 million worth of the company's stock after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the company "a bigger fraud than Enron."

A Thursday evening filing with the SEC revealed that Culp bought 252,200 shares for about $7.93 each. Culp, who took over the struggling industrial conglomerate last year, has roughly doubled his holding of GE shares this week, according to the filing.

Shares of GE were up about 2.5% in after-hours trading.

In a 175-page report, Markopolos targeted the company, accusing it of issuing fraudulent financial statements to hide the extent of its accounting problems. Following those allegations, GE shares plunged 11% during the normal session to $8.01 per share, their biggest drop since April 2008.

Culp, who is former CEO of Danaher, said the accusations were false and driven by market manipulation.

"GE will always take any allegation of financial misconduct seriously. But this is market manipulation – pure and simple," he said in a statement. "Mr. Markopolos's report contains false statements of fact and these claims could have been corrected if he had checked them with GE before publishing the report."

A U.S. hedge fund, that Markopolos wouldn't name, paid Markopolos to conduct and publish his report, and Markopolos told CNBC that he was getting a "decent percentage" of profits that the hedge fund would make from betting against GE.

Leslie Seidman, a GE board director and chair of its audit committee, also pushed back on the Markopolos report, which she said contained "numerous novel interpretations and downright mistakes about the actual accounting requirements."

"In his own words, he stands to personally financially benefit from today's significant market reaction to his report, and he is selectively front-running widely reported regulatory processes and rigorous investigations without the benefit of any access to GE's books and records," Seidman said.

The report went through a list of accounting irregularities that Markopolos says amount to a $38 billion fraud, equivalent to more than 40% of GE's market capitalization. Much of the report focuses on GE's business of reinsuring long-term care insurance providers.

VIDEO1:1801:18
GE's Larry Culp on accounting accusation: This is market manipulation
The Exchange