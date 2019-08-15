GE shares drop after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos calls it a 'bigger fraud than Enron'

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
General Electric shares fell Thursday after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos targeted the conglomerate in a new report, saying it has allegedly been hiding the extent of its financial problems in fraudulent financial statements.
A website has been set up to disseminate the report, www.GEfraud.com, where Markopolos calls it "a bigger fraud than Enron." The financial investigator, who was probing GE for an unidentified hedge fund, writes that after more than a year of research he has discovered "an Enronesque business approach that has left GE on the verge of insolvency."
"My team has spent the past 7 months analyzing GE's accounting and we believe the $38 Billion in fraud we've come across is merely the tip of the iceberg," Markopolos said in the 175-page report.
Markopolos's case centers around GE's long-term care insurance unit, which the company had to boost reserves for by $15 billion last year. By examining the filings of GE's counterparties in this business, he alleges that GE is hiding massive losses that will only increase as policy-holders grow older. He claims that GE has filed false statements to regulators on the unit, or eight other insurance regulators have done so. Separately, he goes on to find issues with GE's accounting on its oil and gas unit Baker Hughes.
GE confirmed the existence of the report in a statement to CNBC, but said it has not seen it. The website asks for users to submit a name and email to receive the full report.
"We have never met, spoken to or had contact with this person. While we can't comment on the detailed content of a report that we haven't seen, the allegations we have heard are entirely false and misleading," the statement said.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on the missive and said that it has viewed it, sending GE shares lower. The stock was down by as much as 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday.
Markopolos is a Boston-based accounting expert who gained notoriety after pointing out irregularities with Madoff's investment strategy, and how it was impossible to generate the returns the fraudster claimed years before the Ponzi scheme was exposed. He was largely ignored at the time. More recently, Markopolos helped uncover a foreign currency trading scandal at a group of banks.
The Markopolos group looking into GE includes forensic accounting veteran John McPherson, co-founder of MMS Advisors, which specializes in the insurance industry.
"GE has been running a decades long accounting fraud by only providing top line revenue and bottom line profits for its business units and getting away with leaving out cost of goods sold, SG&A, R&D and corporate overhead allocations," the report said.
GE's market value as of Wednesday's close was $78.8 billion. Markopolos told the paper the insurance unit would need to raise reserves by more than $18.5 billion.
Here are the main points Markopolos makes on the parts of the website, which are now available to read online:
GE is already under investigation by the Justice Department and SEC for potential accounting practices. That includes a $22 billion charge the company took in the third quarter related to acquisitions made in its power business.
The struggling industrial conglomerate abruptly removed its former CEO and chairman John Flannery last year after only a year on the job, and installed former Danaher CEO Lawrence Culp as his successor.
Flannery had been appointed in August 2017, taking the reins from Jeff Immelt as GE's stock steadily eroded. The company's value had continued set new lows as investors remain unconvinced by Flannery's turnaround vision. Last June, GE was kicked out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It had been the longest-serving component of the blue chip index at 111 years.
The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and gave an upbeat outlook for its industrial cash flow — a key metric watched by investors. GE also announced that long-time executive Jamie Miller, who has been with GE since 2008, was stepping down. She was appointed as CFO in 2017 under Flannery.
GE said its power unit is showing "signs of stabilization" but the segment's orders remained sluggish, with $4.9 billion in booked orders, representing a drop of 22% from a year earlier. Revenue fell 25% year over year in the second quarter, while power barely reported a profit of $100 million.
GE pointed out that Markopolos gave an unnamed hedge fund he is working with access to the report ahead of time. Markopolos said he has given the report to securities regulators and that certain information he has uncovered has been give to law enforcement only and is not in the public report.
A disclaimer on the website read: "Prior to the initial distribution of this Report on August 15, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with a third-party entity to review an advanced copy of the Report in exchange for later-provided compensation. That compensation is based on a percentage of the profits resulting from the third-party entity's positions in the securities, derivatives, and other financial instruments of, and/or relating to, General Electric Company ("GE") (NYSE: GE). Those positions taken by the third-party entity are designed to generate profits should the price of GE securities decrease."
Here is the full GE statement to CNBC:
"We have never met, spoken to or had contact with this person. While we can't comment on the detailed content of a report that we haven't seen, the allegations we have heard are entirely false and misleading.
It's widely known and the WSJ has previously reported that he works for and is compensated by unnamed hedge funds. Such funds are usually financially motivated to try to generate short selling in a company's stock to create unnecessary volatility.
GE stands behind its financials. We operate to the highest-level of integrity in our financial reporting and we have clearly laid out our financial obligations in great detail.
We remain focused on running our business every day and following the strategic path we have laid out. We will not be distracted by this type of meritless, misguided and self-serving speculation and neither should anyone in the investor community. "
Addressing Mr. Markopolos's allegations:
GE Insurance: We believe that our current reserves are well-supported for our portfolio characteristics, and we undertake rigorous reserve adequacy testing every year. The future implementation of the GAAP insurance accounting standard, which will be highly dependent on a number of variables, will not affect statutory accounting, which drives our funding requirements.
BHGE accounting: As a majority shareholder of BHGE, we are required to report consolidated earnings (under U.S. GAAP law), contrary to what Mr. Markopolos alleges. Further, consolidation of BHGE by GE includes additional disclosure of BHGE's results made through BHGE segment results reporting in the notes to GE's consolidated financial statements. BHGE is also a stand-alone SEC registrant with its own separate SEC filings under Form 10-Q and 10-K as a separate company. In the most recent 10Q, GE disclosed the loss upon deconsolidation of BHGE from a sale of our interest (taking us below our current majority position) would be approximately $7.4B as of 7/26/19.
GE's liquidity: Contrary to Mr. Markopolos's allegations, GE continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, committed credit lines, and several executable options to monetize assets. The Company ended the second quarter with $16.9B of Industrial Cash excluding Baker Hughes GE, $12.5B of liquidity at GE Capital and access to $35B of credit facilities. As it relates to GE's leverage targets, as the Company has previously stated during 2Q earnings, it expects to make significant progress towards these goals by the end of 2020.